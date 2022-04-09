Torkelson hitless in Tiger win

Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson made it to the Major Leagues based on his booming bat, but he contributed to the Detroit Tigers’ season-opening 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox with his glove in his Major League debut.

Torkelson was perfect at first base and made three sparkling plays. The Petaluma native scooped up a short-hop throw from third base for an out in the first inning and, in the second, grabbed a one-hop throw for another nice snare.

In the sixth inning, he came up with a highlight play, laying full out to spear a line drive hit to his right.

He had a little tougher go with his bat.

Batting eighth in the order, he came to bat for the first time in a Major League game in the second inning and popped up a 1-1 pitch to the first baseman.

In the fifth inning, he hit a short fly to right field and struck out in his next two at bats.

Miguel Cabrera, the man Torkelson replaced at first base for the Tigers, now the designated hitter, singled in two runs to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

It didn’t stay tied long. In the top of the ninth, Torkelson’s friend, University of California product Andrew Vaughn, belted a home run to give the White Sox a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers’ Eric Haase hit a solo home run to tie the game and, with two outs, Austin Meadows tripled. Javier Baez then hit a drive to the right field fence that White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock appeared to catch. However, replay revealed that the ball had hit the fence before Pollock was finally able to snare it, giving the Tigers a walk-off win.

BENDER DEBUT

At Oracle Park in San Francisco, another Casa Grande graduate, relief pitcher Anthony Bender, made his season debut with the Miami Marlins

A second-year player, Bender easily dispatched three of four Giants in the ninth inning. Unfortunately for the former Gaucho, the one player he didn’t get out, Tairo Estrada, hit one out to tie the game at 5-5. The Giants went on to win 6-5 in 10 innings.

Bender is being talked about as the possible Marlins’ closer after striking out 71 in 61 innings last season.