Torkelson moves up to Triple-A

Petaluma’s Spencer Torkelson has been promoted by the Detroit Tigers to their Triple-A Toledo team.

The Tigers announced Sunday that Torkelson, outfielder Riley Greene and utility player Ryan Kreider were moving up from Double-A Erie. Torkelson and Greene are the top two prospects in the Detroit organization.

The promotion doesn’t mean the Casa Grande graduate is likely to reach the Major Leagues this season. Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch said the promotion is to help highly rated prospects Torkelson and Greene further develop before bringing them to the Majors which could happen in 2022.

Moving to Toledo will give Torkelson an extended season. Double-A Erie ends its season Sept. 19, while Toledo’s Triple-A season extends until Oct. 3.

In his first Minor League season, Torkelson is hitting .282 with 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 54 walks and 78 strikeouts in combined stints with High-A West Michigan and Erie. After a slow start with Erie, he batted .263 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, 30 walks and 50 strikeouts.

He is in the midst of a red-hot hitting streak, batting .423 in his last six games with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs. In a double header last week he went 7-for-7 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.