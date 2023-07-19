Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson had the biggest game of his two-season Major League career Tuesday, blasting two home runs and driving in five runs. It wasn’t quite enough for his Detroit Tigers, who lost to the Kansas City Royals 11-10 in a game played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Torkelson hit a two-run shot to left-center field in the first inning and came back with a three-run homer to left in the fourth.

The former Gaucho now leads Detroit with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs.