Torkelson slams two homers, drives in five runs in Tigers’ loss

Casa Grande graduate slugs two home runs, drives in five runs.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 19, 2023, 10:56AM

Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson had the biggest game of his two-season Major League career Tuesday, blasting two home runs and driving in five runs. It wasn’t quite enough for his Detroit Tigers, who lost to the Kansas City Royals 11-10 in a game played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

Torkelson hit a two-run shot to left-center field in the first inning and came back with a three-run homer to left in the fourth.

The former Gaucho now leads Detroit with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.