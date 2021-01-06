Torkelson’s goal is to get better every day

In this Feb. 17, 2019, file photo, Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson bats during an game against Notre Dame in Phoenix. Torkelson is waiting for his first team assignment from the Detroit Tigers (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Spencer Torkelson’s long-range future is bright, but his immediate future is uncertain.

“I have no clue where I will be going,” he said, while spending some time with his family and friends in Petaluma for the holidays. “Until they call me, I’m just trying to get better.”

“They” are the Detroit Tigers, who made the former Casa Grande and Arizona State star the No 1 pick in last year’s Major League draft. He spent his first year as a professional baseball player not on a team, but working out and playing inter-squad games at the Tigers’ Minor League park in Toledo.

“It has definitely been different,” Torkelson said. “But I have loved every second. I just take it day to day and look forward to a normal season.”

Torkelson was on the Tigers’ Major League reserve roster for the abbreviated MLB season, but was not expected to be used in his first season in professional baseball. After that season ended, he played in an instructional league in Florida and continued his workouts at the Boras Sports Training Institute in Newport Beach.

Torkelson is a client of Scott Boras, who helped the player obtain a record $8.6 million contract to sign with the Tigers.

Despite the notoriety of being picked No. 1 and the Tigers high expectations, Torkelson is realistic about his position in professional baseball. “I’m just trying to get better,” is a phrase he repeats often. “I’m not a finished product yet.”

Toledo in the midst of the pandemic was far from the perceived glamour of professional baseball.

“It was very weird,” Torkelson said. “I thrive in a competitive atmosphere. I like to have something on the line. We had workouts and played two or three-inning games against each other. I couldn’t get that competitive feeling with no one in the stands.

“There was no social life. We pretty much went from our hotel to the park and back to our hotel. We did our part (to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus) But we enjoyed it. We were all there to get better.”

After Casa Grande, Torkelson played just two full seasons at Arizona State, losing most of his junior year to a coronavirus-related shutdown of all sports activities. In his first year he broke Barry Bonds school home run record for a freshman and was on the verge of breaking Bob Horner’s ASU career home run record when his season and college career ended.

He said his college experience helped him as he stepped up to playing with players that he had previously seen only on television. “Once I realized I could fit in, I was all right,” he said.

Torkelson played first base at ASU, but Detroit officials announced him as a third baseman on draft day and he spent his first year as a professional learning to play on the left side of the diamond, coached by, among others, Allan Trammel, a Tiger legend and one of the best-fielding shortstops o0f all time.

“I don’t take for granted what a privilege it is to work on the infield play with someone like Allan Trammel,” he said “It is pretty awesome.”

Some Detroit media have speculated that Torkelson might still end up as a first baseman. “I haven’t touched a first baseman’s mitt,” Torkelson said. “I’ve been at third base. I don’t know where I will end up, but I will play where ever they want me to play.”

Torkelson said there is a difference between college and Major League baseball.

“You have to make adjustments,” he said. “You are facing pitchers who have been doing it for three or four or maybe 10 years. There is a little more zip on the fastball and a little more spin on the breaking balls.”

Torkelson’s unstated goal is the same one he has had since he was a Little Leaguer, the same one he had at Casa Grande High School, the same one he had at Arizona State - to get to the Major Leagues, but that is not the way he puts it.

“My goal is to try to get better every day and let everything happen from there,” he said.