Torkelson’s journey takes him from Casa to MLB

“There is no explaining it,” Maytorena said of the Casa connection to the Major Leagues. “Petaluma has a great Little League system and good high school teams, but there is really no explaining how we have three players in the Majors.”

“And you can throw Jonny in there,” reminds Maytorena. Jonny Gomes, another Casa Grande graduate, played in the Majors from 2003 through 2016.

Bruihl, a 2015 graduate, pitched 18.2 innings for the Dodgers, finishing with a 2.89 earned run average with two strikeouts and just one walk.

Bender, a 2013 Casa Grande graduate, pitched for the Florida Marlins last year, going 3-2 with a 2.70 earned run average. He had three saves with 71 strikeouts in 61 games.

Torkelson is one of three Casa Grande High School graduates on Major League rosters this spring. Pitchers Anthony Bender and Justin Bruihl were called up last season and are preparing for their second Big League seasons.

On paper Spencer Torkelson’s road from Petaluma Valley Little League to starting first baseman for the Detroit Tigers in Friday’s Major League baseball opening game against the Chicago White Sox looks like the fast lane on a dream highway.

He was Little League All-Star and a league Most Valuable Player at Casa Grande High School, graduating in 2016. He went directly from high school to Arizona State University where he batted .320 and broke Barry Bonds record for home runs for a freshman with a nation-leading 25. As a sophomore, he joined Bob Horner as the only Arizona State players to hit 20 or more home runs in consecutive seasons. Counting six more homers in his COVID-shortened junior season, he had 53 for his college career, just three short of the school record for career home runs.

Following his mostly lost junior season, he was chosen No. 1 in the 2020 Major League baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers and joined the team’s 60-man player pool for the strange 2020 season. In 2021, his first, and only, real minor league season, he played for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps, the Double-A Erie SeaWolves and the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.

The trip to Detroit Tiger Manager A.J. Hinch’s office started at Casa Grande High School for Spencer Torkelson. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

After this spring’s short Major League spring training season, he was called into Tiger manager A.J. Hinch’s office where future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera handed him his first baseman’s glove and Hinch told him that he was now the Tiger first baseman.

All this is easily written, but unbelievably hard to accomplish.

“There were a lot of bumps in the road,” Torkelson acknowledged. “I had to overcome some adversity. There were a lot of bad days and a lot of good days. But it all just made it that much better.”

There were a lot of games, a lot of travel to a lot of different towns. There were slumps as he quickly moved up the ladder, meeting better pitching at each stop. There were long days followed by long night games. There was a position shift as the Tigers tried to make him a third baseman before moving him back to first base, the position he played in college.

It all paid off when he was called into Hinch’s office. “It was everything I dreamed it would be and more,” he tried to explain his feeling when he got the word he expected, but wasn’t quite sure, was coming.

He said he began to believe it could happen as he began to be accepted by his teammates in spring training. “Cabrera and other guys were telling me how much they wanted me on the team,” he explained.

Torkelson’s first call after learning he had made the team was to his parents, Rick and Lori. “Without my family I wouldn’t be in this position,” Torkelson said. “They made a lot of sacrifices to get me here. They might be even more excited than I am.”

This is the busiest time of the year for the player’s mother and father who are partners in Torkelson & Associates CPAs specializing in income tax preparation. Obviously it is a difficult time to be away from the office, but there is no question about where they will be on April 8. “I haven’t packed yet, but I’ve got my suitcase off the shelf,” Rick said as soon as he received the news.

While delighted with their son’s big step, it wasn’t exactly a surprise to his parents. “We’ve always felt he could make the Major Leagues,” Rick said. “But I didn’t really know how hard it was. For every swing he takes in a game, he takes 150 in a batting cage.”

The Torkelson’s are now definitely Tiger fans, and it is more than that their son plays for the team. It is also about the way the organization has treated Spencer through the signing and maturing process.

His father explained that by keeping the player on the Big League roster from the beginning of the season, Spencer will be eligible for arbitration and free agency a year sooner than if they waited and called him up later in the season.

While Tiger fans are anxiously awaiting Tork Bombs, the phrase for his long homers picked up at ASU, people who know Torkelson say that he brings more than power to the game.

“He wants to be a great all-around baseball player and he works hard at it,” said Paul Maytorena, Torkelson’s baseball coach at Casa Grande. Nobody works harder at the game than he does.”

Another former Casa Grande coach, Dom Wirtz agrees. “He is a very hard-working and dediated young man,” Wirtz said. “He tries very hard to keep getting better at his craft.”

Torkelson’s quiet demeanor can sometimes mask his confidence. As he approaches his first Major League at bat, he said he is excited, but not nervous. “I just have to stick to my approach and trust my eye,” he said.

He noted that as he looked at his Major League teammates, it hit him: “I am one of them. I want to play that long and play that well.”

The first baseman is excited not only for his opportunity, but also for his team. “I think we’re going to be good,” he said. “Our pitching staff has been looking really good and we are all excited about the season.”

ONE OF THREE

Torkelson is one of three Casa Grande High School graduates on Major League rosters this spring. Pitchers Anthony Bender and Justin Bruihl were called up last season and are preparing for their second Big League seasons.

Bender, a 2013 Casa Grande graduate, pitched for the Florida Marlins last year, going 3-2 with a 2.70 earned run average. He had three saves with 71 strikeouts in 61 games.

Bruihl, a 2015 graduate, pitched 18.2 innings for the Dodgers, finishing with a 2.89 earned run average with two strikeouts and just one walk.

“And you can throw Jonny in there,” reminds Maytorena. Jonny Gomes, another Casa Grande graduate, played in the Majors from 2003 through 2016.

“There is no explaining it,” Maytorena said of the Casa connection to the Major Leagues. “Petaluma has a great Little League system and good high school teams, but there is really no explaining how we have three players in the Majors.”