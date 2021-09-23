Tough day on the courts for area girls teams

Temperatures were over 95 degrees at Vintage High School in Napa where the Petaluma High Girls tennis team lost 6-1 to a very good Crusher team Tuesday afternoon.

Petaluma first singles Amelia Grevin had some good rallies against a nationally ranked player ranked before losing in two sets.

Second singles Meg Rawson fought hard, but was defeated in two very close sets.

Sofia Nadler and Tenlee Leone at third and fourth singles were dealt challenging matches that ended in losses. Leone’s match kept the players on that hot court for more two hours before finally ending in a close loss for the Petaluma player.

Petaluma’s only win was by the No. 1 doubles team of Audree Looper and Teresa Materradona Gimeno. Play went into a tie break, ending with put-away shots at the net and great back court coverage winning for the Trojans.

Both doubles teams of Haley Van Bebber and Daphne Perlich, along from Maya Hoffman and Hannah Schott, had close matches, but couldn’t clinch a win. Van Bebber and Perlich split sets and lost in the10-point tie-breaker despite aggressive net play and great team work.

GAUCHOS EDGED

Sonoma Valley swept doubles play to edge Casa Grande, 4-3, in a match played at Casa Grande.

Casa Grande won all three singles matches played on the court. Zoe Vestal stopped Sonoma’s Sophia Vogt 6-4, 6-1. Sam Ruk beat Solana Staes 6-1, 6-1 and Halle Boulter conquered Camille Phillips 6-3, 6-0.

Casa Grande’s only loss in singles play was a forfeit at No. 3, and it eventually proved the difference in the team match.

Sonoma Valley swept doubles play with Grace Umehmer and Natalie Weze topping Lily Moser and Taylor Eaton 6-3, 6-6 (7-2); Sierra Pine and Olivia Dougherty stopping Violet Miscio and Jury Sekiya 4-6, 6-0 (10-5) and Keira Sheldon and Peyton Rosa defeating Maya Nealon and Daniela Maldonado 6-1, 6-0.