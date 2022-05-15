Tough loss to league champs for Petaluma softball team

Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage struggled to turn back upset minded Petaluma 4-2 in the final regular season contest for both teams on Senior Day on the Trojan diamond.

It was the second of back-to-back victories for the VVAL softball titlists over the third-place Trojans, but this one was a headache for the Crushers from start to finish.

Petaluma surprised Vintage by scoring first when the feisty Trojans plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning on a clutch two-out double by senior first baseman Karlie Bernich. She found open spaces with a looping line drive that knocked in Lilly Gemma and Katrina Johnson who had both singled against Vintage starting pitcher Shelby Morse.

Vintage quickly changed hurlers and brought in Raimy Gamsby who led the league all season with an ERA under one run per game. For the most part, Gamsby shut things down, and allowed the Crushers to bounce back with a three spot in the top of the fifth on a two-run misplay at the plate and a sacrifice fly.

Petaluma was not through tormenting the Crushers however. With a runner at first base, designated hitter Mya Gonzales connected with a Gamsby heater and sent it flying between the outfielders to the left-center field fence. It took one hop and skidded over the short fence for a ground-rule double, but it cost the Trojans a game-tying run when baserunner Hollie Pardini had to return to third base.

The Trojans had two chances to score the runners at second and third base, but Gambsby showed her title-winning grit with a strikeout and ground ball out to the Crusher shortstop. A bang-bang play on the ground ball by Allysa Goebel ended the threat by the Trojans.

A sacrifice fly by Vintage ended the scoring for the wind-blown afternoon, but not before the Trojans would bring the potential tying run to the plate in the final inning after the left-handed hitting Gemma beat out her second base hit of the afternoon.

A called third strike on hard-hitting Mallory O’Keefe ended things, and the Crushers improved to 11-1 to wrap up the VVAL.

Gemma, hitting at a .412 clip, finished with two hits as did starting pitcher Johnson. Johnson was very consistent on the rubber for the Trojans, throwing the full seven innings and spacing eight Crusher hits while walking four.

Her Petaluma teammates made all the defensive plays, handling several strong infield ground balls converted to harmless outs at first base.

The Trojans finished regular season action with a VVAL record of 7-5 in the final coaching year for the venerable Kurt Jastrow who had one final winning campaign for Petaluma with an overall mark of 12-9.

“We were disappointed not to put the ball in play with runners at second and third after that double by Gonzales,” he said. ”The thought crossed our minds to bunt in that situation. I thought that Katrina threw one of her best games of the season. She is getting better and better.”