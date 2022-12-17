A good tournament took a bad turn for local teams Friday in the second round of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament being played at Casa Grande High School.

Petaluma was beaten for the second time in the tournament, losing to Analy 59-43, while host Casa Grande was dominated by Windsor 76-56.

The loss ended Petaluma’s participation in the tournament. Its would-be opponent for the seventh-place game, Summit Denali from Sunnyvale, withdrew from the tournament after losing 80-18 to Casa Grande in the opening round.

Casa Grande will face Montgomery for third place at 4:30 p.m. Montgomery lost a well-place semifinal game to Urban 41-37.

Analy and Washington will play for the consolation championship at 3 p.m. while Urban and Windsor match for the tournament championship at 6 p.m.

CASA GRANDE

Although Windsor, one of the Empire’s best teams, pretty much controlled its game against Casa Grande from start to finish, the Gauchos did have some moments.

Windsor’s Finn Grace bombed in a 3-pointer to start the game and the Jaguars led the rest of the way. Grace hit another trey later in the period and Jayden Russotti added a 3-pointer as the Jaguars built a 19-8 lead.

By the half, the Windsor advantage had grown to 39-19. Running and dropping 3’s from all over the Coach Ed Iacopi gymnasium, Windsor built its lead to 57-30 at its high point. They had 12 hits from distance in the game.

The Gauchos, to their credit, never stopped coming and, led by Jeffrey Rice and Jordan Giacomini played the Jaguars even over the later stages of the game.

Giacomini played a strong all around game for Casa, finishing with 18 points with Rice adding 13, all in the second half.

Football teammates Spencer Almond and Wyatt Abramson battled well in the paint against the basket-seeking Jaguars as the raggedly played game got physical at times.

New Casa coach Pat Fahy substituted liberally, at times substituting multiple players at once as he tried different combinations through the course of the game.

PETALUMA

For the second time in as many tournament games, a stretch of bad road knocked the wheels off the Petaluma bus.

The final score against Analy was shewed by Petaluma’s unsuccessful effort to trade fouls for possesions as the game got increasingly one sided over the final two minutes.

The Trojans were motoring along just fine through the first half, reaching the midpoint with a 25-19 lead.

Then came the tough times. In the second half, Trojan shots refused to find then net. Worse, their defense, strong in the first two quarters, allowed lanes to the basket for the driving Tigers who also exploited their substantial height advantage

Petaluma still led 29-23 two minutes into the third quarter when Analy went on a 14-point run to grab a 37-29 lead, and the Trojans never recovered.

Five of the six Analy baskets during the streak came inside the paint.

Down by nine with just under 2 minutes to play, Petaluma made a futile attempt to get back in the contest by deliberately fouling. Analy foiled the effort by hitting 7-of-8 line shots in the late going.

Petaluma once again played with just eight players as four Trojans sat out with illness or injury.

Petaluma’s tall man, 6-foot, 3-inch Dalton Armstrong, again played tough inside, although he was somewhat mismatched by Analy’s 6-foot, 11-inch Calvin Rutherford. Real hurt to the Trojans was applied by 6-foot, 3-inch Gavin Reid who had 24 points in the game.

Petaluma was led by Kieran Mannion who led a late surge for the Trojans and finished with 13 points.