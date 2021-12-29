Tough start to Sonoma County Classic for Petaluma and Casa

The first round of the Sonoma County Classic saw tournament host Piner advance, a surprising blowout between two of the counties best early-season teams and one of the tournament favorites drop out due to COVID-19 issues.

Cardinal Newman delivered the biggest win of the day, a 65-30 rout of Petaluma. It was the first meeting between the two since the Trojans defeated the Cardinals 45-43 to win the Rose City Classic two weeks ago.

The Cardinals (6-7) were led by Gavin Vogensen and Sam Cline, who each scored 18 points. Cline hit six threes on the evening and Lucas Mauritson added 9 points.

Andy Bai led the Trojans (8-3) with 10 points while Salim Arikat, the MVP of Rose City, was held to just 4 points.

The Cardinals will face Ukiah at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals after Archie Williams (8-0) had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. Petaluma is not scheduled to play on Wednesday.

Tournament host Piner advanced with a 68-55 win over Maria Carrillo fueled by 19 points from Sebastian Evans. Kansh Singh, Matt Erickson and Ladainian Kuok added 12 point apiece for the Prospectors (6-6), who will face Santa Rosa at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.

Dustin McCloskey had 21 points and Luc Guggiana 16 for the Pumas (4-7).

The Panthers punched their ticket to the semis with a 57-48 win over Casa Grande. Will Logue scored a game-high 25 points and David Prudhomme added 17 points to pace Santa Rosa (8-5).

The Gauchos (5-4) were led by Colin Patchet, who scored 15 points. They’ll play the first game of the day Wednesday against Maria Carrillo at 5:30 p.m.

In other local results, Montgomery dropped its first-round game of the Chris Huber Memorial tournament at Acalanes, falling 46-41 to Redwood. Donovan Hawkins led the way with 14 points while Nolan Bessire added 13 and JJ Merriken 9. The Vikings (8-5) will look to snap their three-game skid when they face Monte Vista for the second time this season on Wednesday. The Mustangs (7-4) topped the Vikings 42-39 in the Peterich Tip-Off in early December.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman won its first two games of the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego. The Cardinals defeated Serra-Gardena 66-53 in their opener on Monday behind 28 points on five threes from Abbie Mullins. They came back on Tuesday to blow out Bonita-La Verne 56-19

The Cardinals (9-4) will look to push their win streak to four games when they face Peninsula-San Bruno on Wednesday.

Three of the five local teams playing in the massive West Coast Jamboree tournament taking place in gyms across the Bay Area and beyond this week won their first-round games on Tuesday.

Maria Carrillo (7-3) took down Franklin-Elk Grove 47-39 to advance to the semifinals of the Onyx bracket where it will face San Domenico. The Pumas were led by Oli Parlato (10 points, 7 rebounds), Caitlin Baldwin (10 points) and Katrina Gorauskas (8 points, 9 rebounds).

San Domenico (9-4) advanced with a 51-36 win over Rancho Cotate. The Cougars (7-7) will play Franklin (5-8) in the loser’s bracket.

Ukiah moved on to the semifinals of the Pearl bracket with a narrow 40-39 win over Dublin. The Wildcats (9-3) will face Colfax (12-1) in the semis.

Petaluma picked up its second victory of the season with a big 53-26 win over AIM College Prep in the Garnet bracket. The Trojans (2-8) will play Cornerstone Christian (11-2) on Wednesday.

Casa Grande was on the wrong end of a crooked score, falling 68-37 to Monte Vista in their opener in the Emerald bracket. The Gauchos (9-3) will play Burlingame (7-2) in their next game.

