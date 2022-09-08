Tough weekend ahead for Petaluma football teams

There will be some huge games ahead for local football teams as they begin league play, but for the non-league variety, contests don’t get any bigger than what lies ahead this weekend.

Friday night, Petaluma returns to yesteryear to play Analy, a traditional rival from a different era. The game at Analy’s Karlsen Field, will bring back memories as well as provide one of the best match ups of the early season.

Saturday afternoon, St. Vincent hosts St. Helena in a match of the two dominant North Coast Section small schools of the last four years. At the same time — 2 p.m. — in Marin County, Casa Grande will face off with Marin Catholic’s Wildcats, one of the premier powers in North Coast Section football in any division.

Local teams have continued to practice through the heat wave, but have altered schedules and procedures. Petaluma and Casa Grande have been practicing later or at night, while St. Vincent has also started practices later in the evening. Teams have revised practices to include lighter and shorter workloads and more frequent and longer water breaks. St. Vincent, coming off a Saturday game, completely canceled Monday practice.

PETALUMA

There was a time when the Petaluma-Analy game was one of the hottest rivalries in Sonoma County. Time has changed much, including leagues. Petaluma now plays in the Vine Valley Athletic League, while Analy will be one of the favorites in the North Bay League Oak.

Both teams are off to strong starts, although Analy’s record of 1-1 isn’t as glossy as Petaluma’ 2-0 mark.

The 1 on the bad side of Analy’s ledger was put there last week by San Marin, the defending Northern California Division 5 champion. The Tigers gave the Mustangs all they could handle in that game, erupting for four touchdowns in the second half in a 37-34 loss.

Petaluma will have its hands full controlling Tiger senior quarterback Sammy Long who completed 23 of 27 passes for 265 yards and three scores in a season opening 67-28 romp over Pinole Valley. Against San Marin he was unstoppable, connecting on 24 of 39 passes for 402 yards with four touchdowns.

Petaluma will probably be playing without its own starting quarterback, Henry Ellis, who injured his shoulder in last week’s game against Santa Rosa. If the senior can’t play, he will be replaced by senior Asher Levy, who did a good job filling in for a brief period against Santa Rosa.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist said a key to stopping Long is to get pressure on the quarterback. “Our defensive ends, London Sundell and Ed Berncich, will be important,” he noted.

Krist also said it will be imperative for the Trojans to control the ball offensively, something they have been able to do in their first two games, wins over Terra Linda 41-21 and Santa Rosa 53-12.

Senior Silas Pologeorgis has been the leader of a multi-player dominating offense for the Trojans. He rushed for 315 yards in the two games and is averaging 157 yards a game and a whopping 17.5 yards per carry. He has all kinds of help. In last week’s win over Santa Rosa, nine different Trojans were given an opportunity to contribute to Petaluma’s 377 total yards.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

CASA GRANDE

It will be a battle of league champions Saturday afternoon when Vine Valley Athletic League co-champion Casa Grande faces Marin Valley Athletic League champion Marin Catholic in Kentfield.

Marin Catholic’s Wildcats didn’t stop with a league title. They went on to win both section and NorCal championships during a 14-1 season.

The Wildcats have picked up right from where they left off, defeating Freedom High School from Oakley 55-29 and Spanish Springs from Sparks, Nevada, 48-10 in their first two games.

Marin Catholic is expected to come right at the Gauchos with returning veteran Charles Williams running behind a big and talented offensive line. As a sophomore, Williams ran for 914 yards last season.

Picking Wildcat standouts is a difficult chore. As Casa Grande Coach John Antonio pointed out, “They have good athletes at every position.”

They are also a different looking team than Casa Grande, which causes preparation problems for the Gauchos.

“It is easier for us to prepare for a spread team like ourselves because we see it every day in practice. They run their double wing and it is difficult for us to emulate,” the coach said.

Casa Grande had problems shutting down Maria Carrillo’s run game in its opener last week and had to rally in the final minutes to pull out a 28-21 win.

“Coach (Frank) Giammona reminded the team after the game that we have to play the entire game like we played the last two minutes against Maria Carrillo,” Antonio said. “That is what we have to do the rest of the way, starting this week.

We’re excited to play Marin Catholic. If we are going to get better, we have to play good teams.”

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

ST. VINCENT

The St. Vincent-St. Helena rivalry has developed into one of the best small-school clashes in the North Bay. In 2019, St. Helena knocked St. Vincent out of the North Coast Section playoffs with a 44-22 win. No playoffs were held in 2020 and last season St. Vincent defeated the Saints, 54-32, in the NCS championship game.

Adding spice to Saturday’s game is that the contest is also St. Vincent’s homecoming game.

Both teams come into the contest off two impressive season-starting wins. St. Helena beat Justin-Siena from the Vine Valley Athletic League, 28-0, and Winters, 49-27. St. Vincent handled St. Bernard’s 33-7 and Incline in a trip to Nevada, 45-0.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog knows the Mustangs are in for a battle.

“Coach (Ian) McMillan has a great football program,” Herzog said. “They have an offense you just can’t replicate in practice.”

St. Helena has finally graduated super back Ivan Robledo, a pain for St. Vincent defenders for the last three seasons, but the Saints are still the Saints and that means they will line up and run the ball. In their two games this season, Smith Keaton has rushed for 304 yards, Crean Clayton for 253 and quarterback Meyer Wynton for 103.

While Robledo has graduated, St. Vincent star Kai Hall still has another season. The duel between the standout running backs was always a story within the story when the two teams clashed. Hall has already run for 234 yards and 5 touchdowns in his two games this season. Every yard he gains adds to his school career rushing record which now stands at 4,017 yards.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m.