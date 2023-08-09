The Petaluma Tennis Association honored those who have contributed so much in the past, while looking forward to the future Sunday at Lucchesi Park.

PTA members gathered at Leghorns Park for a Celebration of Life Tournament to honor members who have passed away during the last several years.

Among those remembered were Dom Sarno, Marcella Lee, David Yarbrough, Lynn King, Lowell McKegney, Jeff Souza, Greg Tracy, Larry Grace, Bruce Mench, Tami Benson, Claire Santos and Jack Mahall.

“It is about celebrating those who made PTA a place where tennis skills can be practiced and enjoyed,” said PTSA President Chris Horne. “It went very well, we had 32 players and a lot of other people dropped by to pay their respects, including some of the families of the people we were remembering.”

Horne said the event also attracted Leghorn Park visitors who stopped by to watch the tennis players. “It gave us an opportunity to share what we’re doing,” he said.

Horne, a former coach of the Petaluma High boys and girls tennis teams, is currently general manager of the Marin Tennis Club. He has announced that he will be leaving that position and devote more time to working with the PTA.

“I want to focus my energy on Petaluma. I am very optimistic about the future of tennis in Petaluma,” he said.

The Petaluma Tennis Association has been a strong advocate for tennis in the community, working with both the city and the school district to renovate and improve courts and providing opportunities for both men and women to participate.

Although participation from women players is still going strong, the closure of the Petaluma Valley Athletic Club and the COVID pandemic have curtailed the participation by men players.

“Many of the men have gone to Rohnert Park because of the facilities, but we hope to bring them back to Petaluma,” Horne said.

The club has about 70 women playing on three teams in the Sonoma-Napa Marin League, and PTA women also participate in the USTA NorCal League.

Sonoma-Napa-Marin League matches are played at Leghorns Park while USTA matches and practices are at Casa Grande High School. Members also use courts at Petaluma High School on Saturday mornings.

The club was also instrumental in helping resurface the courts at Luchessi Park, a city project that also included handball and pickleball courts.

Horne said the PTA has a strong relationship with the growing pickleball community and has worked to develop and share courts.

He said he hopes events like last weekend’s memorial celebration will help bring more attention to tennis and more members to the PTA.

“We plan to have more events that give us an opportunity to bring people into tennis and show people who we are,” he said.