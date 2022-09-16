Travel time for area football teams

It’s a travel Friday for area high school football teams.

Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent all hit the road to play under Friday night lights at different venues. Casa Grande meets a familiar foe at Montgomery. Petaluma plays on the other side of Santa Rosa at Maria Carrillo, while St. Vincent heads in the opposite direction to play at Oakland Tech. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

PETALUMA

Petaluma tries to shake off the disappointment of a 1-point last-second loss to Analy in a wild 50-49 game in Sebastopol last week as it faces a much-improved Maria Carrillo team on the Puma’s home turf.

The Trojans lost to the Tigers last week trying for the win after scoring with 37 seconds left in the game. A miscommunication led to a blown play on a 2-point conversion try and the first loss for Petaluma after two wins.

Maria Carrillo suffered a similar last-second shock two weeks ago when Casa Grande scored on an 89-yard pass play with under a minute to play to defeat the Pumas 28-21. Maria Carrillo lost last week to a strong Benicia team, 25-14.

The game is expected to be a punch and counter-punch kind of battle with the Pumas running between the tackles with Sam Mortimer, Reed Sherman and Samnuel Lawson.

Petaluma rushed for 373 yards against Analy with senior Silas Poloeorgis running for 148 and three touchdowns.

The Trojan troubles were on defense where Analy quarterback Sammy Long picked them apart, completing 23 of 30 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

CASA GRANDE

Coming off a tough all-around game against defending state 4AA champion Marin Catholic, Casa Grande’s Gauchos have little time to catch their collective breath before heading into another challenge against Montgomery’s.Vikings.

Montgomery, co-champion of the North Bay League Redwood and a 7-4 NCS playoff participant last season, appears to be even better this year. In their first two games, the Vikings have shut out Ukiah 27-0 and dominated Bethel from Vallejo 53-14. Their success has bumped the Vikings up to the NBL Oak division.

Casa Grande, co-champion of the Vine Valley Athletic League and expected to be strong again this year, has struggled in its first two games. The Gauchos needed an 89-yard pass connection in the final minute to beat Maria Carrillo 28-21 and last Friday was smothered by Marin Catholic, 45-0.

Montgomery has been pretty much a ground team. In their first two games, Viking quarterback Lucas Foye has passed 34 times, completing 15 for 250 yards, while they have run 76 times for 497 yards. Alex Alvarez carries the load, averaging 7 yards a carry while running for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Casa Grande has been a bit more balanced than last year’s pass happy team, although its rushing totals don’t reflect its running ability. The numbers have been knocked askew by a multitude of sacks which subtract from the total. They Gauchos were credited with 63 ground yards against Maria Carrillo (58 by Ryder Jacobson) and minus gain against Marin Catholic.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent tries to keep its winning streak going as it visits Oakland Tech’s Bulldogs in what is anticipated to be another major test for the Mustangs.

Oakland Tech from the Oakland Football League was 5-5 last season, but is off to an impressive start this fall with two shutout wins in two games, 32-0 over Mission from San Francisco and 30-0 over Alhambra.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog knows what to expect from the Bulldogs. Stopping it might be another matter.

“They have some great athletes and a lot of speed,” he said. “We haven’t seen this much speed since our coaching staff has been at St. Vincent.” He said the Mustangs have to do three things to combat the Bulldogs’ speed. “We have to know what is coming, take good angles and get 11 guys to the football.”

St. Vincent has won its first three games of the season, two against highly regarded opponents. The Mustangs surprised St. Bernard’s in their opener 33-7 and last week defeated St. Helena 28-7. In between they romped by Incline 45-0 in a game played in Nevada.

“We really played well,” Herzog said of his team’s homecoming win over the Saints last week. “They have become our rivals. We enjoy playing them.”

St. Vincent’s Kai Hall continued to add to his school career rushing record with 161 yards against St. Helena and now has 395 in three games this year.

Hall had plenty of help against the Saints. Six other Mustangs carried the ball in the win, led by quarterback Jaret Bosarge who gained 41 yards in just five carries and was an efficient 5 of 8 for 104 yards and a touchdown passing.