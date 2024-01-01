Tri County All Star football game a fun off-season romp

The 10th annual Tri County All Star football game this past weekend brought together some of the best high school players from Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties – including several Petalumans – for a fun and exciting off-season romp on the gridiron.

But this is more than just a fun game. It’s for a good cause.

Held Saturday, Dec. 30 at Casa Grande High School, the yearly all-star game is held “to bring awareness to the 450,000 kids in foster care” around the country, according to the game organizers’ website, tricountyallstargame.com.

“The latest study tells us that there are about 1,200 kids in the system from ... Napa, Marin and Sonoma,” the site states. “Every year our mission is to bring awareness to these kids.”

As in past years, those attending the free game were asked to bring new backpacks to donate to foster youth, who are in need of them.

“Many times when the children get placed with foster families they show up at the doorstep with their belongings in a trash bag,” game organizers said. “The Tri County game hopes to give them a little dignity.”

This year’s game featured a South and North team, each with around 40 players including several from from Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent high schools. Casa Grande head coach John Antonio coached the South team, while St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog coached the North team.

There was also a game for eighth graders held three hours before the high school game’s noon kickoff.

On the high school level, the North team beat the South team 24-17.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.