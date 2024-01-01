Tri County All Star football game a fun off-season romp

The annual matchup is more than just a game – it’s for a good cause.|
AMELIA RICHARDSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 1, 2024, 3:17PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Petaluma players in the 2023 Tri County All Star game

High School - South

DB Matt Reilly, Casa Grande

LB Cade Rea, Casa Grande

DB Jesse Calkin, Casa Grande

LB Seamus Dirrane, Casa Grande

WR Clint Rea, Casa Grande

LB Andrew Antonio, Casa Grande

DL Kodi Cornelius, Casa Grande

OL AJ Ferrando, Casa Grande

DB Roman Hill, Casa Grande

WR Asher Levy, Petaluma

RB Chase Miller, Petaluma

DE Ed Berncich, Petaluma

DE London Sundell, Petaluma

CTR Noah Brians, Petaluma

OL Jed Anezil, Petaluma

High School - North

WR Nico Antonini, St. Vincent

WR Jack Davis, St. Vincent

LB Dylan Brown, St. Vincent

Eighth Grade - South (future high school listed)

DB Ace Davis, Casa Grande

WR Logan Wadleigh, Casa Grande

OL Adam Maldonado, Casa Grande

OT David Lopez, Casa Grande

CTR Wylie Jennings, Petaluma

WR Brodie Banducci, Petaluma

Eighth Grade - North (future high school listed)

OL Patrick Folan, Petaluma

The 10th annual Tri County All Star football game this past weekend brought together some of the best high school players from Napa, Marin and Sonoma counties – including several Petalumans – for a fun and exciting off-season romp on the gridiron.

But this is more than just a fun game. It’s for a good cause.

Held Saturday, Dec. 30 at Casa Grande High School, the yearly all-star game is held “to bring awareness to the 450,000 kids in foster care” around the country, according to the game organizers’ website, tricountyallstargame.com.

“The latest study tells us that there are about 1,200 kids in the system from ... Napa, Marin and Sonoma,” the site states. “Every year our mission is to bring awareness to these kids.”

As in past years, those attending the free game were asked to bring new backpacks to donate to foster youth, who are in need of them.

“Many times when the children get placed with foster families they show up at the doorstep with their belongings in a trash bag,” game organizers said. “The Tri County game hopes to give them a little dignity.”

This year’s game featured a South and North team, each with around 40 players including several from from Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent high schools. Casa Grande head coach John Antonio coached the South team, while St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog coached the North team.

There was also a game for eighth graders held three hours before the high school game’s noon kickoff.

On the high school level, the North team beat the South team 24-17.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.

