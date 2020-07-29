Trinity Merwin will stick with lacrosse

For Casa Grande High School senior Trinity Merwin, the decision she has dreaded for her entire high school career has come sooner than expected.

The best player on both the Casa basketball and lacrosse teams, Merwin knew she would have to choose between the two sports as she moved into college. She had anticipated a final chance to experience both as a senior.

That is not going to happen.

The California Interscholastic Federation’s decision to make both lacrosse and basketball winter sports her sports passions.

The decision was really not that difficult. CIF rules would have allowed Merwin to attempt to play both, but with everything going on in her final high school semester, and a chance for a lacrosse scholarship, and after consulting with her father/coach Bob Merwin, she is going to move forward in lacrosse.

“I’m going to miss basketball a lot,” she said. “I’m really going to miss my teammates on the basketball team.” The basketball team will certainly miss Merwin.

Last season, as a junior, she led Casa Grande to the Vine Valley Athletic League championship and shared league Most Valuable Player honors with Sheriene Arkat from rival Petaluma High School.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER Coming off a MVP season in basketball, Casa Grande’s Trinity Merwin will concentrate on lacrosse this spring.

Merwin led Casa Grande in scoring, averaging just over 10 points per game. Her coach, Dan Sack, pointed out the average could have been much higher, but she sat out much of many games as the Gauchos defeated league opponents by around 25 points in most games.

"She meant so much to us other than points," Sack said of the junior. Playjng guard and often as point guard, she had a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, a huge ratio in high school where guards usually have more turnovers than steals. She averaged four rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

"The best thing about her was that when things would start going sideways, you could just see her dig in and help turn things around," Sack said.

In a game that typified Merwin’s basketball career at Casa Grande, she shook off a hand injury that benched her in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs, and came back to score 13 points and lead the Gauchos in an exciting 43-42 semifinal loss to Rancho Cotate in what might well be her final basketball game for Casa.

With the coronavirus and subsequent shuffling of sports seasons, Merwin now only has one sports seasons left. It good be a one the best of the best.

She was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the North Bay League in her freshman lacrosse season, leading Casa to a 14-3 record and a 9-1 NBL mark. The next year, as a sophomore, she again led the way as the Gauchos won the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with a perfect 12-0 record and reached the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs. Merwin was again All-League, and many contend she should have been the VVAL Most Valuable.

The Gauchos, with the heart of the 2018 team returning, had high hopes as spring bloomed, but then fate intervened and everyone was sent home.

It was surreal,” she said. “It happened right before I was going to San Diego for a showcase tournament.”

Merwin is a natural athlete, blessed with speed, agility and a strong competitiveness that surfaces when she drives to a hoop on the court or charges the net on the field.

At least part of her lacrosse aptitude is hereditary. Her grandfather played in Long Island and at Stanford. Her father played on club teams in Marin and helped form the River Cats, Petaluma’s first youth club organization. Both her siblings, sister, Jacie, and her brother, also Bob, played at Casa Grande, although Jacie played on the club level before lacrosse was accepted as an accredited high school sport in Petaluma.

Her father is assistant coach for head coach Dan Sack on Casa’s championship basketball team and is head coach for the lacrosse team. Jacie is an assistant for the lacrosse team.

Trinity said it works out fine being coached by her father and sister. “I like playing for my family. I play harder when they are there,” she said.

Bob said it works fine coaching his daughter. “It is a little crazy, but I am fortunate I get to do it. It is really fun. It works better for me as assistant coach (in basketball), but Trinity has it a little tougher in lacrosse also having her sister as assistant coach.”

The father agrees with his daughter’s choice to pursue lacrosse in college. “Her skill set is better for lacrosse,” he explained. “Honestly, the competitive level is a lot tougher in basketball.”

With no junior season in high school and only a limited number of showcase tournaments, player Merwin isn’t yet sure where her next step will be. It all depends on how much soccer she will get to play between now and taking that step.

She does know that off the lacrosse field she would like to study psychology and continue a long-held passion for writing. “I love to write,” she said. “It is something I really love to do.”

For Merwin, her first novel might be, “The Sport I Left Behind.”