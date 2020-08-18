Trip to Little League World Series was three years in the making

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series chronicling the 2012 Petaluma National Little League team’s journey from Petaluma to Williamsport, Penn. and the Little League World Series under the steady guidance of manager Eric Smith. This week a look at how the team got to the World Series. Next week a look at their experience on the world stage.

It was a decade ago when the Petaluma National Little All-Stars began their amazing three year journey in Little League baseball. Their first critical playoff destination after winning the District 35 championship in the 9-10 bracket came on a trip to Chico in 2010.

After capturing three tournaments that year, the first stage in the long journey came to an end in the northern part of the state in front of an energetic crowd, including a lineup of horn blowing pick-up trucks in back of the outfield fence. The Nationals might have been unnerved when a couple of defeats ended their season. They were sent home with a loss to a well-drilled San Ramon squad. It would be just the beginning for the Petalumans, and San Ramon would become a continuing test the rest of the way to the World Series for the Nationals.

In 2011, the refocused kids from the west side of Petaluma made it all the way to the NorCall finals in Folsom against that same talented bunch from San Ramon. Several postseason tournaments and a dogfight in the finals finally led to the coveted NorCal title that year. More was to come, and there was to be no quit in the same San Ramon team from the East Bay.

Finally when the boys made it to the major level, the scene was set for the longest run ever made by a Petaluma team in that elite bracket. Many might have forgotten what a bumpy ride it would be. Reaching the NorCal in Fremont that season almost didn’t happen because of a scrappy bunch from Petaluma Valley right here in town who forced a second game in District 35 with an 8-7 win. The Valley was paced by a player named Spencer Torkelson that campaign. After a 13-1 victory against the pitching- depleted Valley nine, the Nationals played their way from Fairfield to Fremont for the NorCal tournament.

It took everything, including clutch hits by Bradley Smith and Kempton Brandis in Fremont for the Nationals to survive. The final two games against that same San Ramon team took creativity from coach Eric Smith and his staff to get out of those crucial final innings, including a clutch pitching performance by diminutive Dylan Moore in the finale as he kept the East Bay club off stride with his assortment of creative pitches including his “splitter.”

“We tried to save the end of the game for our reliever Andrew White,” explained manager Smith. “He is a left hander who came into the game in he late innings. Andrew was an unsung weapon. The problem in that last game was that we had used up all our pitches including his. Dylan had only pitched in a few games.”

The steady hand of manager Eric Smith guided the National All-Stars. (Press Democrat photo)

Through it all, the steady constant was the calm influence of Smith as the team manager. The games would get more tense at San Bernardino and Williamsport in front of large crowds and ESPN cameras, but Smith remained poised throughout.

In a final deciding game in the regionals, he guided his team through an appeal play during a quick time out in the heat in Southern California on a missed third base by a Hawaiian base runner in the last inning. The alert appeal play was set in motion by eagle-eyed Porter Slate at second base who spotted the infraction, and the appeal was calmly choreographed by Smith after being given the heads up by Slate. The out was rung up by an energetic umpire on the scene and a key run was taken off the board.

It saved the day. TV replay proved Slate right on the money. “All the managers in the National League and I knew the rules on the appeal. It had to be done on the first play and we were able to walk off with the win,” said Smith.

Smith and his staff didn’t let a game go by without strategically manipulating the National lineup to rotate in the reserves early to meet Little League requirements. In a couple of games it was accomplished in the first inning after a big Petaluma rally.

Not to be overlooked was the extended time together spent by a group of spirited soon-to-be junior high lads which would test the patience of any coach the further the team went. Smith would have to walk out any player interviewed by the media and patiently wait while the inexperienced players answered questions about their new experiences.

Patience might be the key for Smith who also managed his way through the challenging process of co-parenting many young players who have gone on to play on ,and high school and college diamonds. His son, Hance, was a centerpiece of the Nationals’ journey, and recorded key hits along the way, in addition to anchoring the defense at shortstop. His key at bats triggered a come-from-behind win over San Ramon at Folsom in the 11’s tourney. He went on to put up good numbers for the tradition-rich Casa Grande High baseball program. As a senior, he stroked the ball at a .374 clip as the Gauchos went 24-5 under legendary coach Paul Maytorena. He also fielded the ball at a perfect 1.000 clip while playing shortstop and filling in a time or two behind the plate.