Trip to Little League World Series was three years in the making

GEORGE HAIRE
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
August 18, 2020, 3:34PM
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series chronicling the 2012 Petaluma National Little League team’s journey from Petaluma to Williamsport, Penn. and the Little League World Series under the steady guidance of manager Eric Smith. This week a look at how the team got to the World Series. Next week a look at their experience on the world stage.

It was a decade ago when the Petaluma National Little All-Stars began their amazing three year journey in Little League baseball. Their first critical playoff destination after winning the District 35 championship in the 9-10 bracket came on a trip to Chico in 2010.

After capturing three tournaments that year, the first stage in the long journey came to an end in the northern part of the state in front of an energetic crowd, including a lineup of horn blowing pick-up trucks in back of the outfield fence. The Nationals might have been unnerved when a couple of defeats ended their season. They were sent home with a loss to a well-drilled San Ramon squad. It would be just the beginning for the Petalumans, and San Ramon would become a continuing test the rest of the way to the World Series for the Nationals.

In 2011, the refocused kids from the west side of Petaluma made it all the way to the NorCall finals in Folsom against that same talented bunch from San Ramon. Several postseason tournaments and a dogfight in the finals finally led to the coveted NorCal title that year. More was to come, and there was to be no quit in the same San Ramon team from the East Bay.

Finally when the boys made it to the major level, the scene was set for the longest run ever made by a Petaluma team in that elite bracket. Many might have forgotten what a bumpy ride it would be. Reaching the NorCal in Fremont that season almost didn’t happen because of a scrappy bunch from Petaluma Valley right here in town who forced a second game in District 35 with an 8-7 win. The Valley was paced by a player named Spencer Torkelson that campaign. After a 13-1 victory against the pitching- depleted Valley nine, the Nationals played their way from Fairfield to Fremont for the NorCal tournament.

It took everything, including clutch hits by Bradley Smith and Kempton Brandis in Fremont for the Nationals to survive. The final two games against that same San Ramon team took creativity from coach Eric Smith and his staff to get out of those crucial final innings, including a clutch pitching performance by diminutive Dylan Moore in the finale as he kept the East Bay club off stride with his assortment of creative pitches including his “splitter.”

“We tried to save the end of the game for our reliever Andrew White,” explained manager Smith. “He is a left hander who came into the game in he late innings. Andrew was an unsung weapon. The problem in that last game was that we had used up all our pitches including his. Dylan had only pitched in a few games.”

The steady hand of manager Eric Smith guided the National All-Stars. (Press Democrat photo)
Through it all, the steady constant was the calm influence of Smith as the team manager. The games would get more tense at San Bernardino and Williamsport in front of large crowds and ESPN cameras, but Smith remained poised throughout.

In a final deciding game in the regionals, he guided his team through an appeal play during a quick time out in the heat in Southern California on a missed third base by a Hawaiian base runner in the last inning. The alert appeal play was set in motion by eagle-eyed Porter Slate at second base who spotted the infraction, and the appeal was calmly choreographed by Smith after being given the heads up by Slate. The out was rung up by an energetic umpire on the scene and a key run was taken off the board.

It saved the day. TV replay proved Slate right on the money. “All the managers in the National League and I knew the rules on the appeal. It had to be done on the first play and we were able to walk off with the win,” said Smith.

Smith and his staff didn’t let a game go by without strategically manipulating the National lineup to rotate in the reserves early to meet Little League requirements. In a couple of games it was accomplished in the first inning after a big Petaluma rally.

Not to be overlooked was the extended time together spent by a group of spirited soon-to-be junior high lads which would test the patience of any coach the further the team went. Smith would have to walk out any player interviewed by the media and patiently wait while the inexperienced players answered questions about their new experiences.

Patience might be the key for Smith who also managed his way through the challenging process of co-parenting many young players who have gone on to play on ,and high school and college diamonds. His son, Hance, was a centerpiece of the Nationals’ journey, and recorded key hits along the way, in addition to anchoring the defense at shortstop. His key at bats triggered a come-from-behind win over San Ramon at Folsom in the 11’s tourney. He went on to put up good numbers for the tradition-rich Casa Grande High baseball program. As a senior, he stroked the ball at a .374 clip as the Gauchos went 24-5 under legendary coach Paul Maytorena. He also fielded the ball at a perfect 1.000 clip while playing shortstop and filling in a time or two behind the plate.

After a strong season for Santa Rosa Community College where he hit .290 and led the conference with 40 game appearances, the younger Smith moved to Cal Berkeley where he is currently on the roster. The Bears, like all Pac 12 teams, had their season prematurely shut down because of the current pandemic.

Also very noteworthy was the clear path to Division 1 softball forged by Smith’s daughter Indya. The crisp swinging outfielder clubbed the ball at a .424 clip in her senior season at Petaluma High and capped that campaign by driving a pair of home runs over the fence at Casa Grande in front of her dad who was standing along the third base line along with the biggest crowd of the season at the home of the Lady Gauchos.

Indya played on four consecutive North Coast Section playoff teams with the T-Girls. The mechanically sound left hander pounded the ball at a .524 clip while catching in her freshman season. Petaluma captured the Sonoma County League title in 2015.

Smith moved on to St. Mary’s College in Moraga, and quickly settled into the team rotation for 20 games as a freshman outfielder. She had multiple hits in Gaels action against Cal Poly, Sacramento State and Texas State. One of her hits against the Sacramento Hornets was a double.

When coaching jobs open locally, Smith, who teaches in the Petaluma City Schools system, might be aware of the interest in his coaching, but family has always come first. “That is the reason that I have never put my hat in the ring at any stop,” he said recently. “Games in the Bay Area involving my kids take all my time.”

Former pitcher/Infielder Danny Marzo remembered the demeanor of Smith during the Nationals' run quite well. Marzo, now a student at Stanford, recounted the details of the key Petaluma game against San Ramon in a winner-take-all situation, with both teams having one defeat and the Nationals suddenly trailing by six runs with only three innings to play.

“Eric called us together and made the team realize that there was still plenty of time to crawl back in it,” Marzo said. “He had a way of dealing with kids our age. Because of his calm and reasoning approach to players our age, we responded. He seemed to identify our emotions.” Marzo, who still stays in touch with Smith, regards his former coach as an important mentor in his life..

Marzo went on to play four solid seasons at Petaluma High School following his Nationals’ experience before moving on to Stanford. He averaged .446 from the left side of the plate in his senior season with the Trojans.

After their unprecedented success at San Bernardino, the Nationals quickly packed and led a big contingent of Petalumans to Williamsport, Penn. Triggered by the starting pitching of Bradley Smith and, Marzo, together with clutch hitting and excellent relief, the Nationals would stay the length of the fabled tournament ,and prove to be one of the best Little League baseball teams in the world. Their migration across the nation is worth a second visit next week.

