Coming off a spectacular 2021-22 post COVID season that saw Petaluma’s baseball Trojans win the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with an 11-1 record, win 21 games overall (with 10 losses), finish second in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs and earn a spot in the first CIF Northern California playoffs, expectations were high going into this spring’s season.

However, expectations failed to take into account how young the Trojans really were and how hard the injury bug would bite.

The result was a 15-11 record and 7-5 third-place finish in the VVAL – good, but not up to the high standards set the year before.

As they look forward to 2023-24, expectations are again high for the Trojans in their third season under coach Scott Osder.

Hit hard by injuries, Petaluma lost four of its first seven games last season, winning two and tying one. During that start, the Trojans had seven or eight players out with injuries at one time or another. The injured list included all-league catcher Raime Dayton, who would return, but be forced to play the outfield rather than behind the plate where he had shined the season before.

The injuries and graduation of many of the standouts from the previous season forced Petaluma to field a very young team with underclassmen at key positions.

After a 3-1 loss to Redwood Empire No. 1-ranked Cardinal Newman, Petaluma went on a 10-1 streak and played well for the rest of the season.

Highlight of the Trojan year came in the post-season Vine Valley Athletic League playoffs when the No. 3-seed Trojans won two games in extra innings to win the playoffs featuring the league’s four top teams.

Petaluma won its first playoff game in in a marathon 12 innings, defeating Vintage 4-3 on Sheldon Sawyer’s sacrifice fly. It took 10 more innings before the Trojans took the playoff title with a 2-1 victory over American Canyon, winning on Arlo Pendleton’s walk-off hit.

“That made our season,” observed Osder at the time. “It took us an entire season, but we became a really gritty, tough team.”

The trouble for most of the season was with the offense.

“We were offensively challenged most of the season,” Osder acknowledged. Petaluma averaged just .239 as a team and scored just 3.5 runs per game.

No one hurt more from lack of production than all-league right-hander Aaron Davainis, the VVAL’s 2021-22 Pitcher of the Year. Working almost every game against the opposition’s No. 1 pitcher, and hampered by lack of hit help, the senior had a 4-6 won-lost record, but a strong 2.21 earned run average. He struck out 100 batters in 82 innings and walked just 22.

“He is a once-in-a-decade player,” Osder said. “He kept us in a lot of games and gave us a chance to win. He was our security blanket.”

Two of Davainis’ losses were 1-0 classic pitching duels against Casa Grande’s VVAL pitcher of the year Austin Steeves.

Davainis is headed to the University of California Berkeley.

The pitcher is one of a handful of seniors who will be missed from this year’s youthful Trojans. Among others who will be difficult to replace are smooth-fielding shortstop Colton Dilena, pitcher Zach Fiene, pitcher Jackie Palmer and Dayton.

Osder is excited about what will be back for a third straight run at a North Coast Section berth.

“We’re going to be able to score,” he said. “We will be faster and we should be good defensively, especially in the outfield.”

The entire starting outfield – Finn Lindgren, Sheldon and Dante Vachini will return. Sheldon and Vachini were all-league first team picks and Lindgren a second team choice this season.

Dilena will be missed from the infield, but Flynn Shoop can slide over from third base or Rowan Ball, who was a starter at second base as a freshman can switch to the other side of the bag.

Also returning will be catcher August Cuneo, who was pressed into full-time duty when injuries forced Dayton into to outfield. He met the challenge and Osder is looking forward to his return as an experienced junior.

The graduation of Davainis leaves a big hole on the mound, but Osder points out that Petaluma will have an array of pitchers returning. Brayden Breen, Anthony Del Prete and Arlo Pendleton all gave the Trojans important pitching innings.

“Every year is different,” the coach observed, “but we have a lot of players returning, some good players coming up from the JVs and a good incoming freshman class. Our league will be really tough. Casa Grande is loaded again, but all the teams will be tough.”