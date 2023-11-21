Trojan baseball’s Dante Vachini signs letter of intent for Cal Poly

Family, friends, coaches and teammates gathered last Friday to celebrate Petaluma High School senior Dante Vachini – an All-League outfielder, former third baseman and top hitter for the Trojan baseball team – as he formally committed to playing for the Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Mustangs after he graduates in 2024.

In a Nov. 17 event that began at the high school’s baseball field, Vachini’s signing ceremony kicked off with a bang – the party was moved indoors due to sudden thunderstorms – as the Trojan star signed a letter of intent to play for the Division 1 school.

Doing so was quite simply a “dream come true,” he said.

“I’m so glad that I’ve been able to make it happen,” Vachini said. “Going down there (to San Luis Obispo) and seeing how they play, seeing how they practice, I’d just love to be a part of those guys.”

In his first varsity season, the then-sophomore batted .310 with two home runs, 14 RBIs and 27 total hits. He went on to bat .338 last season, his junior year, with 26 hits and nine RBIs.

Head coach Scott Osder, who is entering his third season with the Trojans, said it’s been enjoyable seeing Vachini grow as a baseball player, and added he knew from the start that the now-senior would bring something special to the team.

“The first time I saw him two years ago in the (batting) cage, I didn’t even know his name,” Osder said. “I saw him swinging the bat – he took like five swings. And I said, ‘that’s a collegiate baseball player.’”

Going into his last season with the Trojans this spring, Vachini said he hopes to carry on the leadership that was passed on by last year’s seniors.

“I’m hoping to lead our team to a VVAL banner and also a section championship, that’s the goal,” he said. “I’m really excited for this year, I think it’s going to be really fun and really great.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.