Trojan football captain returns for senior season

Like all prep athletes who have had their season interrupted by the pandemic restrictions, Jack Santos of the Petaluma Trojans is trying to keep his energy and focus on course for a possible football season in 2021.

The CIF has taken a cue from the state stay-at-home restrictions and high school sports have been hit with another CIF delay which directly affects Santos and his teammates.

“We have been working out three times a week in outside conditions according to the protocols,” said the all Vine Valley Athletic League linebacker. “It has been tough, but we still believe there will be a football season in 2021.”

Recent announcements by the CIF have moved the beginning of grid practice to January instead of the Dec. 7 date that was previously targeted. Playoffs have been trimmed to a more local level, but that doesn't dim the outlook for Trojan coach Rick Krist. “State playoffs only affect a small segment of players,” he said.

“Our coaches have been keeping us informed by weekly emails and we have done the best we can,” explained Santos.

When the Trojans finally get a season underway, Santos figures to be in the middle of things on both defense and offense. The 195-pound senior has one remaining season of eligibility in spite of being selected as Petaluma team co-captain as a junior.

“It’s a spot usually reserved for senior players,” said Krist. “I’ve been at the school for 30 years and can’t recall that a junior was ever picked by his teammates before. Jack is a good player and student as well.”

Assistant Petaluma coach John Crudo echoed the admiration for the work habits of Santos. The very first thing Crudo mentioned when it concerned the senior lineman was the selection of Santos as team captain. “That doesn’t happen,” he said. “The players respect Jack.”

Krist and Crudo have been coaching together for several seasons, putting together a competitive Trojan team made even more difficult by the lack of numbers compared to the other schools in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Two-way players with the skill of Santos helps.

“It’s up to the position coach to decide on substitutions, and in the case of Santos it is difficult,” said Crudo. “He is not flashy, but a sound technical player on the defensive side and it affects other players when he misses a series. Our best senior defensive player last year was less effective when Santos was out of the game. In reviewing game films from last year, I could see his tremendous improvement. Jack really takes to coaching.”

When asked about his best game in 2019, Santos quickly responded, “Our home game against American Canyon.” A quick look at the stats provided by the Trojan staff confirmed that Santos had a season high 8 solo tackles and 3.5 assists.

TONI LARSEN PHOTO Petaluma's Jack Santos works for a pin in his 195-pound match against Justin-Siena's Kurtis Baca. Santos hopes for both a football and a wrestling season

The athletic senior, who also is a strong member of the Petaluma High wrestling team, remains on task by working out, and he admits to checking out team statistics when available. “I had a friend keep defensive stats in a couple of our games last season, but I don’t know how accurate they were. I think my most productive effort was in a game with American Canyon in league play at home. It's not hard to get up for games played on our home field.”

Santos opened the 2019 campaign with a team-leading 10 tackles against visiting Tamalpais. For the season, Santos had a total of 62 stops including 45 solo tackles. He didn’t miss a game for the Trojans.

Both Krist and Crudo mentioned that Santos is also a good student, and that he has an equal interest in his wrestling.

“I have been thinking more about what I might do in school after Petaluma and either sport is still a possibility. I was ninth in the North Coast Section last year, and a coach from Menlo College has already reached out to me about wrestling.” Santos said.

He was the top Vine Valley Athletic League grappler in the 197 pound class in 2019.