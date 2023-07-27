According to Petaluma High School football coach Rick Krist, Silas Pologeorgis was the best player on a very good Trojan team, and he was even better than that.

“He was one of the best ever to come out of Petaluma High School. He would have been a star on any team,” the coach said.

And that’s just in football. In track, he was the fastest runner not only on the team, but in the entire Vine Valley Athletic League. He tried wrestling for the first time and, with no previous experience, finished third in his weight class in the league championships.

As a running back, his all-league status was justified by his numbers: 1,467 yards gained on 139 carries for an average of 133.4 yards per game and 14 total touchdowns.

But those numbers hardly scratch the surface of what Pologeorgis meant to a young Petaluma team that overcame injuries to win seven of its first eight games -- before faltering toward the finish, and still finishing with a solid 7-4 record that included a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs.

“He was our best player in every aspect of the game,” Krist said. “He kept in great shape and he was smart with his speed. On defense he was very smart. Playing outside linebacker, he knew just where to be.”

Petaluma was blessed with several outstanding players in various sports last school year, but Pologeorgis may well have been the best all-around athlete.

After taking a trip to Greece to visit relatives this summer, Pologeorgis will be taking his considerable talents to Santa Rosa Junior College, where he hopes to make an immediate impact on the Bear Cub football team and move on to a four-year college.

Right now, his focus is all on SRJC. “I am really excited,” he said. “I love the vibe I’ve felt there.”

He said the coaches have talked to him about playing slot back, and he might have a chance to play a lot as a freshman. “I’m going to have to earn it,” he said. “It depends on how much work I put into it.”

Hard work is something that Pologeorgis knows a lot about. “He was one of the hardest workers on our team,” Krist said.

While he is looking forward to the next step, Pologeorgis leaves Petaluma High School with fond memories. “I have been with some of these guys since we were freshmen. By the time we were seniors we had become a brotherhood,” he said.

After the COVID years, Pologeorgis’ senior year was particularly rewarding. “It was a really fun season,” he said.

“Our coaches did a really good job of preparing us and showing us how to be good teammates,” he added.

Despite their No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 receiver both injured at times, Petaluma still won seven of its first eight games. The highlight of the season was a 28-26 upset of defending VVAL champion Vintage, the first win ever for Petaluma over the Napa school in football.

Pologeorgis contributed a 66-yard touchdown run and 121 yards rushing to that win.

He didn’t start out his athletic life as a football player. As a youth in elementary school at Wilson School, he played basketball and soccer. “I didn’t begin playing football until I was a freshman in high school,” he said.

It was as a sophomore in the Egg Bowl against Casa Grande during a COVID-shortened season that Pologeorgis started making people take notice. Playing primarily on defense, he made two crucial sacks and intercepted a pass in Petaluma’s 20-14 win.

The following year, as a junior, he shared running back time, gaining 447 yards on 58 carries, averaging 7.7 yards a carry and was, again, one of the team’s top defenders.

Then came his big senior year.

After the football season there was successful try at wrestling, and then an amazing track season that established him as the fastest sprinter in the VVAL. He won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and ran a leg on Petaluma’s 4x400-meter relay team.

“Now is the time to move on,” he said.

Football is his chosen sport, but he doesn’t rule out continuing with track. “It is totally a possibility,” he said.

The athlete has been supported in all his endeavors by his father, Aris, and mother, Lisa. “My parents have always been supportive,” he said. “They have always been super, super helpful in all my sports.”

He has two older siblings: a sister, Alexa, and a brother, Gio.

As for the future, he wants to play football for as long as he can, but also is considering his career path, leaning toward studying ag-business, perhaps at Cal Poly.

But first things first, and that means bringing his considerable athletic abilities to Santa Rosa Junior College.