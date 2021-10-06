Trojan girls dominate Sonoma netters

Pealuma used a new lineup to defeat Sonoma Valley 5-2 last week. Foreign Exchange student Matarredona-Gimeno stepped into the No. 3 singles spot and defeated Sonoma’s Rosie Houghton 6-3, 6-3.

Her win was one of three the Trojans recorded in singles play. No. 1 Amelia Grevin stopped Sonoma’s Sophia Vogt 6-1, 6-0 and Meg Rawson beat Solana Staes 6-6 (7-0), 6-2.

Sonoma’s only singles win was at No. 4 where Grace Utenhmer defeated Petaluma’s Elyanna Gonzalez 6-4, 1-6 (10-4)

Sonoma Valley won the No. 1 doubles with Sierra Pine and Kate Llodra defeating Tenlee Leone and Daphne Perlich 6-4, 6-3.

Petaluma’s secret weapon, the doubles team of Audree Looper and Maya Hoffman continued to play excellent tennis, defeating Sonoma’s Keira Sheldon and Gloianna Ring 6-0, 6-0.

Illness forced Sonoma to forfeit the No. 3 doubles match.

The Trojans also had a good effort in a 6-1 loss against undefeated league leading Justin-Siena which had lost just three games all season going into the match.

Highlight for Petaluma was a win by the No. 3 doubles team of Looper and Hoffman 7-6, 4-6, 10-8 in the tie breaker.

Petaluma singles players Grevin, Sofia Nadler and Leone lost in two sets. No. 2 singles Rawson won her second set 6-3, but lost in a tie breaker 10-4 after losing the first set.

Petaluma doubles teams of Mataredonna Gimeno and Perlich and Elyanna Gonzales and Haley Van Bebber also fell.