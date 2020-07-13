Trojan grad Thomas became big-time star at Cal

Cal Placekicker

Petaluma High football coach Rick Krist didn’t seem too disturbed when he was interrupted by a cell phone call on the local golf links recently. Maybe it was that he had just struck his best drive of the morning. More likely however was the subject of the call, former PHS award-winning placekicker Greg Thomas.

Thomas last played for Krist and his Trojans in 2014 when the strong legged placekicker and team regular captured Player of the Year honors after being named to the All-Sonoma County League team for the second consecutive season. The 5-9 senior connected on 37 of 39 PAT attempts that season along with six field goals.

The left-footed booter came with plenty of soccer experience, mirroring his father who played for the University of the Pacific. “I recall that he gathered a bag of balls to work on his kicking after practice on many occasions,” recalled Krist. He really got himself into a culture of place kicking by going to kicking camps as well.”

Included in the 2014 team highlights was a thrilling last second field goal by Thomas that made the difference in a 24-21 win over Healdsburg at old Rec Park. “Oh yes,”, said Krist., “Don’t forget the game-winning field goal against Sonoma Valley the year before.”

Thomas was named team captain on the 2014 Trojan team. “Greg was a quiet leader on the team, but very effective,” said Krist. “You know he also was a running back on that same team and rushed for over 500 yards. He was also an effective receiver. During the regular season Thomas kicked a 50-yard field goal against Analy.”

CAL ATHLETICS PHOTO Greg Thomas was a big part of Cal’s 7-4 season.

Following his prep career, Thomas entered Arizona State at Tempe as a redshirt, but did not get any action for the Sun Devils.

Thomas regrouped, and played the 2017 football season at San Francisco City College where he was second on the squad with 86 points while making 10 of 15 field goal attempts for a Rams squad that went 8-3 and knocked off Sacramento City College in the Capitol City Bowl game.

The efforts of Thomas caught the attention of the football coaches at the University of California, and he went on to have two very strong seasons at Strawberry Canyon for coach Justin Wilcox. “Greg had a great career,” noted Krist.

Hometown Petaluma became proud Bear Territory for two seasons because of the clutch kicking of Thomas. Over a two-year period Thomas was the top scorer for the Golden Bears. He converted on 23 of 34 field goal attempts and 65 of 66 PAT’s.

In 2019, Thomas closed out his collegiate kicking career with 11 of 17 field goal attempts and 33 of 34 PAT’s. Thomas was named the Pac 12 special teams player of the week with three field goals of 32. 44, and 34 yards against North Texas State. He came back to boot field goals of 23 and 17 yards in the Bears 20-19 upset win over the No. 14 -rated University of Washington. The game had been delayed two hours and 40 minutes due to lightning threat in the Seattle area. For the Washington game and his winning field goal in the final seven seconds Thomas was named Cal’s special teams Player of the Week.

California went on to post a 7-4 season in 2019 which was punctuated with a victory over the University of Illinois in the Redbox Bowl game played at Levi Stadium in late December.

Perhaps the most memorable game for the Golden Bears was a victory they pinned on Stanford in the annual Big Game. In that game Thomas rooted a 49-yard field goal in the first half of play, the longest of his career. The Thomas’ scrapbook could not be closed without mentioning that the Petaluma High grad earned a spot on the New Hampshire Honor Society which is composed of football athletes from all divisions of play who maintained a cumulative undergraduate 3.2 GPA or better through their playing career. He also qualified for the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.