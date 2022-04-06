Trojan JVs on a hit streak, record two wins

The Petaluma junior varsity baseball team rallied late twice to win two games last week.

On Friday, the Trojans rallied from a 3-2 fifth-inning deficit to defeat American Canyon 3-2.

Flynn Shoop doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs to key a sixth-inning rally.

Tim Turrel pitched well for Petaluma, surrendering three runs on eight hits over six and two-thirds innings, while walking none.

Petaluma had 10 hits in the game. Anthony Del Prete, Dante Caiati, and Calen Achor each had two hits to lead the Trojans.

On Saturday, Petaluma repeated its late-game heroics to defeat Archie Williams, 10-6. Petaluma trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning when Jasper Jennings doubled to score two runs and put the Trojans in front.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Petaluma collected 13 hits and Archie Williams eight.

Petaluma scored four runs in the seventh inning. Petaluma’s big bats were led by Bryce Billing, Shoop, London Sundell, and Colin Demers, who all drove in runs.

Kyle Worden got the start for the Trojans, pitching six and a third innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out two.

Demers, Del Prete, Shoop, and Jack Colby each collected multiple hits for Petaluma, with Demers slugging three hits. The Trojans played errorless in the field.