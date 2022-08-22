Trojan netters count on young players to lead improvement

“The future of Petaluma volleyball is bright,” noted an optimistic Petaluma High Coach Amy Schwappach as she boldly assembled a combination roster of returning players and many new and exceptionally young faces.

In concert with two returning all Vine Valley Athletic League performers, Irene London and Ava Staub, many new players have been added for the 2022 season.

“Irene was an outstanding middle hitter for us and she made the first team, while Ava acted both as a setter and outside hitter,” Schwappach said.

London was especially effective as an outside hitter in a 3-2 major upset over contending American Canyon late in the second half of last year’s season.

Petaluma was 3-9 in VVAL play, including wins over Sonoma Valley High and a split with crosstown rival Casa Grande. The Trojans also dispatched Casa in a tournament match.

Seniors Lauren Wolff, Holly Pardini, Lucy Melanephy, Lola Ewing and Roxy Pectol also join the team this season, as does 6-foot middle blocker Lily Comma.

“Lily has shown every sign of becoming more consistent so far this season,” the coach said.

Highly regarded sophomore Sloan Schoop moves up from the junior varsity team, where she had a strong season last year, as one of the team leaders in successful kills from the front row.

The big news out of the Trojan camp, however, is that three freshman players have been added to the roster.

“I know the girls are very young, but all three come with a club background, and they have been playing all year-round,” Schwappach said.

Mischa Pentleton (5 feet, 11 inches) has been designated an outside hitter after strong preseason and open gym performances.

Joining Pentleton will be freshman players Emma Schwappach and Grace Gutierrez.

“Right now we have a 13-player rotation, and I feel that everybody can contribute,” Schwappach explained. “The freshmen have club experience and poise even though we lack overall maturity.”

Transfer player Elsie Williams will open her junior season later in the campaign after observing NCS transfer rules.