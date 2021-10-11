Trojan tennis team has no trouble with Napa

Petaluma’s girls tennis team had no trouble against Napa in a home Vine Valley Athletic League match, winning 7-0 on the Trojan courts.

The Petaluma singles sweep was led by No. 1 Amelia Grevin who gave up only one game against Zarial Robles.

Meg Rawson sorted things out in a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kaelin Paringt; Teresea Mattaredona Gimeno extinguished her opponent, Julia Buhl 6-0, 6-0; Sofia Nadler completed the sweep with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Madline Kroll.

Petaluma tried out some different doubles pairs and swept all three matches.

Daphne Perlich and Elyanna Gonzalez were strong, winning 6-0, 6-2 against Isabella Graffigna and Georgia Morris.

Another first time combo, Tenlee Leone and Abbie Johnson, grabbed the win after winning the first set 6-2 and Napa’s duo of Ella Surberg and Daniela Lopez forfeiting the second.

At third doubles, crowd favorites Audree Looper and Maya Hoffman continued to roll, defeating Briana Bulman and Jessie Jessup 6-1, 6-1.