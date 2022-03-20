Trojans blank West County in softball

Petaluma got a stellar softball pitching effort by starter Katrina Johnson and the Trojans rolled over visiting West County 9-0 on Friday afternoon.

Johnson threw five innings of shutout ball by keeping her pitches in or near the strike zone most of the game, and her teammates hammered 11 hits to help earn the lopsided win. Johnson didn’t record a large number of strikeouts, but honed in on the outside portion of the plate which led to soft contact. She faced only 19 batters to record the victory. Only two of the singles by West County were hard hit.

Sophomore Mya Gonzalez came in to close things out in the final two frames to give Petaluma a record of 4-2 in non-league play. Gonzalez loaded the bases in the seventh inning, but struck out West County leadoff batter Jordyn Schrag to end the proceedings.

Petaluma went to work offensively in the bottom of the second inning against pitcher Rylie Koeler by scoring three times to pull ahead for good. Only two hits were recorded in the frame, but Koeler was victimized by poor defensive play on the part of the West County infield that turned in two costly errors in the inning.

A soft ground ball by freshman Lily Gemma was not fielded smoothly, and all of the runs in the inning were unearned.

The Trojans kept the line moving with consistent contact which set the tone for the afternoon. Gemma and veteran Mallory O’Keefe got credit for RBIs before the inning ended. One bouncing ball was mishandled up the middle near the Petaluma base runner around second base.

Overall the Trojans mustered 11 hits on the afternoon, including three hits by players off the bench in the late innings.

O’Keefe had the loudest hit of the afternoon with a ringing triple in the bottom of the fifth inning. She now sports a team leading batting average of .500 in six games played.

Catcher Hollie Pardini finished with a couple of hits, including a double, and she scored twice.

Six balls hit into the outfield were chased down by the Trojan defenders including an outstanding running grab of a line drive to end the third inning by Alysa Goebel.