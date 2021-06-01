Trojans continue swinging hot bats in baseball win over Sonoma

Petaluma High School’s Trojans split a pair of baseball encounters over the weekend, ripping 13 hits in a 13-4 Vine Valley Athletic League win over Sonoma Valley, but getting just four in a 3-1 loss at Windsor the following day.

The result left Petaluma with an 11-5 overall mark and a 7-3 record against VVAL opponents.

The Trojans got off to a quick start against Sonoma’s Dragons, scoring five runs in the second inning. After Sonoma’ closed the game to 5-4 in the top of the third inning, the Trojans added two runs in the bottom of the frame and put the contest into the win bag with another five-run rally in the fifth.

The game featured a parade of hits from nine different Petaluma batters, led by Nate Zimmerman who went three-for-four and scored four times.

Rocco Palmini and Mark Wolbert each had two hits, with Wolbert driving in three runs. Logan Fiene, Casey Pectol, Mario Zarco, Joe Brown, Will Krupp and Garret Lewis contributed to the hit parade.

Pectol earned the pitching win for three perfect innings of work. Nate Zimmerman gave up all four Sonoma runs on six hits in three innings. He walked two and struck out three. Palmini worked a perect inning with a strikeout.

Petaluma also pitched well against Windsor, but couldn’t muster much offense against Jaguar pitcher Matthew Kemper, who allowed the visitors just one run on three hits with five strikeouts over six strong innings. Gary Hall closed it out for the Jaguars with a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.

Zarco, Brown, Wolbert and Palmini had the Trojan hits.

Jackie Palmer allowed five hits and all three Windsor runs in four innings of mound work for Petaluma. Colin Landry allowed a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in two innings.

