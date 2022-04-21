Trojans extend baseball win streak to six

The Petaluma baseball team continued its torrid play of late with another win to tighten its grip on the top spot in Vine Valley Athletic League.

The Trojans, the No. 3 team in the Press Democrat’s top 10, won their sixth straight game on Wednesday, jumping all over Napa for a 10-2 victory.

The Trojans (11-5, 7-0) have now won eight of their past nine games and hold a two-and-a-half game lead over second-place Casa Grande. The Gauchos, the PD’s No. 2 team, also won on Wednesday and will square off with Petaluma in their second and final regular season meeting at Casa Grande on Friday.

David Wood went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs, Raime Dayton doubled and drove in three and Spencer Norman went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Jack Palmer nearly threw a complete game, but settled for 6 2/3 innings of five-hit, two-run ball with six strikeouts and two walks.

The No. 3 Gauchos also scored a league win, routing American Canyon 12-1 in five innings.

Pitchers Russell Freedheim, Austin Steeves and Dylan Petersen combined for ten strikeouts, four hits and a walk as Casa Grande (14-5, 5-3) bounced back from a 9-8 extra-innings loss to Vintage on Saturday.

Offensively, Petersen had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs, Steeves drove in a run with a double, Brice Cox also doubled with two RBIs and Kalen Clemmens drove in a pair.

In the lone North Bay League-Oak game of the day, Montgomery snapped a six-game skid with a 7-6 walk-off win over No. 6 Rancho Cotate.

USC commit Sam Valenti delivered the game-winner, an RBI single with the bases loaded to cap off a four-run bottom of the seventh for the Vikings (7-11, 1-4). Valenti also doubled, Ben Carlile drove in two and Owen Nelson doubled with an RBI.

Montgomery starter Adrian Morales tossed a complete game with eight hits, six earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Devon Laguinto went five innings for the Cougars (9-9, 2-3), striking out four and allowing three hits, two walks and an earned run. Dylan Gagnon drove in two, Nate Infanger had two hits and an RBI and Nate O’Leal drove in a run.

Softball

No. 3 Petaluma’s bats stayed hot on Wednesday as the Trojans routed No. 9 Sonoma Valley 18-8 in VVAL play.

It was a season-high in runs for Petaluma (8-4, 3-2) just a game removed from scoring their previous season high in a 15-3 win over Justin-Siena.

Brycelyn Casey doubled and drove in four runs, Alyssa Goebel went 2 for 5 with three RBIs while Karlie Bernich, Casey Sullivan and Mya Gonzalez each drove in two runs.

Kassedy Midgley had a monster game for the Dragons (5-10, 2-4) in defeat, going 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs. Gianna Chiotti added three hits and Natalie Broderick had two more.

On Tuesday, Ukiah scored a 16-6 win over Healdsburg to stay two games back of first-place St. Vincent in the NBL-Redwood.

Madison Langevin doubled twice in a four-hit outing and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats (7-6, 5-2). Kylyn Watkins added a triple and two RBIs while McKenna Bird and Autumn Walker each drove in a pair.