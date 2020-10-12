Trojans have a history of great catchers

I’m going to do something a little bit different this week. I’m going to actually write about sports. It seems that over the last few weeks most of the focus in this space has been on the pandemic and its effect on sports and the lives of the young athletes who participate in athletic activities. This week let’s talk about those who actually play the game.

I had occasion to wander the Petaluma High School campus last week. It was in mid-morning during a school day, and the campus looked like Bodie, with more ghosts than students. Before meeting with football coach Rick Krist, I did sight one person doing a bit of landscaping, but no faculty, no staff and, of course, no eager young learners.

As I passed by the baseball diamond, I couldn’t help but detour to step into where the batter’s box should be, and that triggered memories of the exceptional athletes who have been behind the plate during my second tour at the Argus, which began around 2004 about the time a freshman with the Petaluma historic name of Krist took over Trojan catching duties.

After four years of varsity baseball at Petaluma, Chadd Krist went on to earn All Pac-10 honors at the University of California. I remember well Krist’s line drives that almost whistled off his bat, but more, I remember his throwing arm that was more rifle than cannon – fast and accurate.

In 2008, another freshman forced his way onto the Petaluma varsity. Daniel Comstock may well have been one of the most underrated players I have seen in the last 16 years at Petaluma. All he did was hit close to .400, and he, too, was an outstanding defensive player.

He went on to play at Menlo College and professionally in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, spending a couple of seasons with the Sonoma Stompers.

I believe it was around 2014 that one of my all-time favorite Trojan baseball players arrived on the varsity. Austin Thomason looked like a Bubba and he looked like a catcher. He was built to withstand tornadoes and swung like he would create one. He played some at third base, but I most remember him as a catcher who took no prisoners with runners trying to violate his space.

I also remember sitting near the Petaluma dugout and him asking me to tell a joke as he stepped toward the plate. I seldom responded because the only humor I could think of on short notice was too coarse to be used in proximity to the bleachers. I also recall the beating he took catching game after game for the Leghorns in the summer.

Jumping forward, I believe it was 2017 when Jack Gallagher joined the Trojans. I remember coach Jim Sevitella telling me to watch out for him because he was one of the hardest workers he had ever seen. There were times during his senior season in 2019 when he put his team on his shoulders and practically carried it into the North Coast Section playoffs. He batted .382 that season and was one of the best defensive catcher in the league.

Before everything shut down this season, he was one of three true freshmen on the Chico State varsity roster.

That brings us up to now.

Joe Brown is the next in the Trojan catching succession. Like so many of the others, he was good enough to be on the varsity as a freshman, playing a little bit of everywhere while making valuable contributions to Petaluma’s VVAL championship (three-way tie) run. He was just settling in as the No. 1 catcher when the pandemic held up the stop sign on the 2020 season. Sevitella is very high on Brown’s abilities with both bat and over-sized mitt.

He has some big shoes to follow.

A word of caution. Neither I nor the records have as good a memory as we once had, so some of the seasons may be slightly off, but I can assure you that the players are very real.

