Petaluma High School wrestlers hopeful they will get back on the mat

The high school wrestling season remains in flux. Last week’s court ruling that the state must allow indoor sports to begin this school year, leaves many details to be worked out on the California Interscholastic, North Coast Section, Vine Valley Athletic League and school levels.

Meanwhile, Petaluma High School has a bevy of outstanding seniors who stand to lose part or all of their final seasons after devoting themselves to the sport for the last two or three years. Even if there is a season, the seniors will miss several big invitational tournaments that are the heart of wrestling seasons, along with section and state tournaments which have already been canceled.

“We are hopeful for some competition,” said Petaluma High coach Paul Schloesser. “As a coaching staff, we are happy with inter-squad competition if that is the best we can have.”

Petaluma High seniors Logan Pomi and Brooklyn Shattuck, the captains of the girls team, are returning state qualifiers. The two have a lot in common. They watched their brothers lead their boys teams to three undefeated seasons and followed their path, leading Petaluma to two Vine Valley Athletic League championships and were hoping for a third, and both have earned medals at the state tournament.

Petaluma’s boys, led by senior team captains Lukas Bettencourt, Jack Santos and Nick Trave, were also looking for a strong season and advancement to North Coast Section and possibly state tournaments.

Bettencourt has been a team captain since his sophomore year. He placed at NCS last year. Santos , an outstanding football player, was not only an outstanding wrestler at 195 pounds, but also a leader who was voted a team captain late in the season. He also placed in the NCS tournament.

Trave has spent his wrestling career on the varsity roster at 108 pounds. He qualified for state last season after narrowly missing qualifying as a sophomore. He has attracted the attention of several colleges and plans to continue wrestling in college somewhere in the Midwest.

Santos, Bettencourt and Trave were all anticipating being strong contenders for the state tournament this season.

Seniors Zach Engler, Colline Ferrero and Nick Tarca are also returning starters who were looking forward to a shot at placing at the NCS meet this year.

Jack Herbst, Joe Minakhom and Julian Chavez-Solorio are also looking to making the varsity roster and making a run at NCS.

“This year will be known as the year that could have been for many of these seniors, but to practice with their team would be enough to close out their year and leave a legacy for the future of Petaluma wrestling,” said Schloesser. “It may be a sad ending, but these seniors will never be forgotten.”