Trojans rally in last inning to beat Gauchos in softball thriller

Petaluma plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday afternoon to stun rival Casa Grande 8-7 with a come-from-behind victory on Trojan softball diamond.

The hosts swept the season series between the two teams, but this one required some late-game magic with the winning run skidding across the plate with two outs on a wild pitch with the bases loaded to cap an exciting finish.

An early 30 minute start to the ball game was created by a lack of officials for the junior varsity game which was played after a short break.

The Gauchos took what appeared to be a commanding 7-3 lead in the top of the fourth frame with four runs highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of pitcher Jordan Baughn. She found open spaces in the Trojan outfield with a well struck drive to cap the rally off Petaluma pitcher Mya Gonzalez.

Gonzalez would have some answers of her own, as she came back to stroke her second home run of the afternoon to pull the Trojans to within one run heading into their final at bat. Her second home run came with a runner aboard.

The Trojans had another late opportunity to score when baserunner Payton Yeomans was beaten badly at the plate with a strong throw from the Casa outfield. Rather than run into an automatic out on the play, Yeomans stopped to get into a rundown, but the Gaucho catcher lunged toward the ball and dropped it allowing the tying run to score.

Petaluma knotted the score at 7-7 with that play in the final inning, and Gonzales was purposely passed on her next trip to the plate to load the bases with two outs, setting up a force at every base. After two pitches out of the zone to freshman Lilly Gemma, the next hard one bounced away from Casa catcher Maddie Fannin and the Trojan celebration began.

Petaluma (4-2 in league) took a firm grip on third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League softball race with the win, but the Trojans still face league-leading Vintage and second-place American Canyon in crucial games down the home stretch. There is still plenty of work to do to earn one of the four spots in the post-season VVAL Tournament.

The home-standing Trojans belted three shots out of the park to stay in contention in this contest. Two home runs by Gonzalez and a solo blast by hot-hitting Mallory O’Keefe (.571) helped Petaluma crawl back into the game prior to the exciting ending.

Baughn, Jamie McGaughey and sophomore Marissa Brody all collected key hits for the Gauchos who slipped to 3-5 in the VVAL standings. McGaughey reached base on all four trips to the plate.

“We decided to pitch Mya because of her improved command of the change-up, and they have some strong hitters over there,” noted Trojan coach Kurt Jastrow. “If you noticed, we stayed away from McGaughey and didn’t give her much to hit. She was off balance a time or two.”