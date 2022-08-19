Trojans return much of last season’s surprising team

The biggest addition to the Petaluma High School football team this season might well be experience.

The Trojans were something of a surprise last year, going 7-4 and reaching the North Coast Section playoffs. They might have been even better than their record shows. They lost their last three games and might have won any or all of them. They scored 35 points against Vine Valley Athletic League co-champion Casa Grande in the Egg Bowl, but faltered late in the game and were beaten 57-35. They lost to American Canyon 38-27 and then were beaten in the North Coast Section playoffs by Tamalpais 27-21.

Those three games might be regarded as lessons learned as the Trojans fill 18 positions this season with players who contributed to last year’s exciting campaign.

“We are going to be pretty good,” said Petaluma Coach Rick Krist. “I just don’t know where we will wind up.”

Leader of those returning veterans is senior quarterback Henry Ellis, who will take time from his duties as senior class president on Friday nights to again lead a potent Petaluma offense that last season averaged 33 points per game.

On his way to an all-league season, Ellis completed 87 of 165 passes for 1,426 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also ran for 477 yards and 11 touchdowns. The numbers don’t tell the whole story. They don’t reflect his leadership and mastery of the difficult Trojan option offense. “He makes practice easy for me,” said Krist. “He is like having a second coach on the field.”

Ellis is also one of the team’s best defensive players, which creates the only problem the coach has with the senior. “He gets all excited playing at linebacker, and we have to calm him down when it is time to play quarterback,” Krist explained.

Junior Asher Levy, one of the team’s best all-around players, will be back-up quarterback, and start at an end position.

Also back is senior Silas Pologeorgis. A sprint standout in spring track, Pologeorgis rushed for 447 yards and caught 20 passes for 337 yards last season. Combined rushing and receiving, he scored 10 touchdowns. “He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field,” Krist said. Like Ellis, Pologeorgis is also one of Petaluma’s best defensive players.

Ellis and Pologeorgis are part of an all-veteran Petaluma offensive backfield, joining halfback Chase Miller and alternating fullbacks Ed Berncich and Lucas Vanderlind. Miller was making major contributions last season before an injury abruptly ended his season. Krist likes the contrasting contributions of Berncich and Vanderlind. “They are different players with different styles, but they are a good combination,” the coach said.

Junior Jaxon Soper, coming up from the junior varsity, will also help in the backfield at both halfback and fullback.

Amazingly for a team renown for its ball-hogging running game, the Trojans passed for more than 1,100 yards last season. Despite the loss of leading receiver Neil Crudo to graduation, the Petalumans should again have a balanced attack, with Ellis throwing to a bevy of outstanding receivers.

Veteran Dawson Shaw joins Thomas Flannery as the ends with London Sundell and JJ Grant at tight end.

The offensive line also returns almost intact, but the “almost” is significant. Tyshaun Thames, all-league as a sophomore, a member of a military family, has been reassigned along with his family and will leave a big hole in the front line.

Zach Rinsky is back to anchor the front line at center. Seniors Jagger Williams and Hyrum Smith are also back with even a better understanding of the Petaluma system. Juniors Jace Martinelli and Jack Phillips will work into the mixture. Two other juniors, Jacob Anezil and Canyon Stillwell, provide size and strength with Anezil going 6-5, 265 pounds, while Stillwell checks in at around 6-4, 230 pounds.

As usual, Petaluma, with one of the smallest enrollments in the Vine Valley Athletic League, will have its best athletes playing on both sides of the football. Sundell, Berncich and Stillwell will share time at defensive end with Rinsky, Noah Briens and intriguing newcomer Leo Salvato at tackles.

Heart of the Trojan defense will be its athletic linebacking corps with Vanderlind, veteran Hyrum Smith and Soper inside and Miller, Pologeorgis, Ellis, Jace Martinelli and Gabe Jones outside.

Levy, Shaw and Flannery and Clay Dennis will see playing time in the defensive backfield.

An intriguing prospect is freshman Brody Breen. Krist seldom keeps freshmen on the varsity, but has been impressed with the ninth grader during summer workouts, and the young player could find playing time in the defensive backfield.

Petaluma loses accurate place kicker McKenzie Soper and Krist acknowledges, “We are holding tryouts for kickers.”

After cobbling together a combination freshman-junior varsity team last season, Petaluma this year will have both a junior varsity and full freshman team, with Greg Gehring returning to coach the junior varsity and Jim Naugle taking charge of the freshman team.

Petaluma opens at home Aug. 26 with traditional opponent Terra Linda from the Marin County Athletic League.