Trojans run wild in baseball win over Sonoma

While his teammates went wild on the base paths, Joe Brown took a stroll Wednesday afternoon after lofting a two-run homer over the left-field fence to highlight Petaluma High’s 6-1 win over visiting Sonoma Valley.

The win was a big one for Petaluma’s Trojans who remain undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 4-0 record. They are 6-5 overall. The loss was the first in league play for Sonoma Valley’s Dragons after three wins. Sonoma slips to 6-7 on the season.

Petaluma turned singles and walks into automatic doubles, going eight-for-eight in steal attempts and advancing two other runners on wild pitches. “We have speed up and down our lineup,” said. Petaluma coach Scott Osder. “We are going to be aggressive on the bases.”

Petaluma broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning that featured Brown’s blast that came with three runs already home in the inning.

A walk to Garrett Gracie started the rally and clutch hits by Spencer Norman, Raime Dayton and Dante Vachini had already plated a trio of runs before Brown hit his third homer in the last two games.

The runs were more than enough for Petaluma pitcher Aaron Davainis. The big right hander allowed seven hits while not walking a batter and struck out nine.

Sonoma’s only run came on a two-out single by Adam Dufield in the fourth inning. Sonoma threatened to make things interesting in the sixth inning when Jack Alcayaga blasted a drive that hit very near the top of the center field fence with a runner aboard for a near-homer double.

That smash left Dragons at second and third with two outs and led to nothing when Davainis ended the inning with a strikeout.

Norman had a big day for Petaluma with a 3-for-3 hitting show that included two runs scored and an RBI. He also stole four bases.

Petaluma continues an arduous stretch in its schedule at home Friday against Justin-Siena’s Braves who are 11-2 on the season, with both losses coming in league play.

“It seems like a super competitive league,” said Osder. “It seems like anybody can beat anybody else. Every game is tough.”