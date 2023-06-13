The last time Martin Truex Jr. won at Sonoma Raceway was four years ago. He had won it in 2013 and 2018 prior to that.

Now, in 2023, he’s back in victory lane.

There were multiple times when Truex was in first place, and there were multiple times when he wasn’t.

Yet with 15 laps to go, the 42-year-old in the No. 19 car passed Chase Elliott and never looked back, staving off multiple challenges from Kyle Busch to take his fourth victory at Sonoma Raceway. The victory is also his 33rd in 637 Cup series races.

But it wasn’t easy.

“We came from 10th about halfway, at the end of stage two we had a caution foul, and had pitted not long before that,” Truex. said. “It’s tough to pass here, it always has been. You only have two really good passing zones, and even those are difficult…but for us, we just knew our car was that good.”

Busch ended up finishing second. This was his ninth top-10 finish in 14 races in Sonoma. It also happens to be his ninth top-10 finish this year.

Joey Logano took third and posted his sixth top-10 finish at Sonoma in 14 races. As far as the rookies, Ty Gibbs was as high as fourth at one point, but finished 18th, still the best finish among the class today.

This wouldn’t be a NASCAR race without some drama.

With around 50 laps completed, Zane Smith, in the No. 38 car, came in for a pit stop. Everything was going according to plan until a replaced tire got loose and traveled out into pit road. Smith couldn’t get a good start to get back on track and a caution was called.

Denny Hamlin, who was in the pole position to start the race, led for the entirety of the first stage (25 laps). He then continued to hold the lead for eight more laps before Truex led for the first time.

Fast forward to 19 laps to go, and Hamlin hit his back tire on the wall at turn 12. That damaged his right rear toe link and caused him to spin out just before turn number one. He would not reenter the race.

“I was standing there those last 10 laps so nervous,” said Bass Pro Shops Toyota team owner Joe Gibbs. “I just realized how hard it is to win one of these...I was thinking about all the things that could’ve happened. I just really appreciate it.”

Before the race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 car, with a clean blue and white color scheme, was the first car to start the engine once the garage doors opened. His car was also the first to walk to the track.

One by one, the cars started to rev their engines. The crowd grew and grew, many of whom had their cameras out.

As the grandstand started to fill, the cars made their way to the track, each being pushed down the ramp by the pit crew.

Driving the pace car Sunday afternoon was Adam Scherr, better known for his WWE personality Braun Strowman. He was one of many celebrities spotted throughout the day.

Others of note included actor Adam Devine, New Orleans’ Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and former NFL running back and Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch.

