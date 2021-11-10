Turnovers cost Petaluma in loss to American Canyon

Petaluma was within a yard of a potential game-tying touchdown in the final two minutes of its last regular-season game of the year, when victory dropped to the American Canyon turf last Friday night.

A fumble stopped the Trojan drive, and allowed host American Canyon to hold on for a 35-28 win.

Despite the result, it is Petaluma that will keep playing, moving on to the North Coast Section playoffs, entering as the Division 4 No. 5 seed. Petaluma finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and a 3-3 Vine Valley Athletic League mark. American Canyon has a 6-4 overall mark and a 4-2 league record. Ranked No. 10 in Division 3, American Canyon missed the playoff cut.

Friday night on its home field, American Canyon’s Wolves scored the only final quarter touchdown to come out on top of a generally even regular-season finale.

The winning drive was set up early in the fourth quarter when Petaluma tried and failed to sustain a drive on a fourth-and-two gamble that failed on an incomplete pass.

American Canyon running back James Aken, taking a direct snap from center, ran the Wolves right down the field, scoring from nine yards out to break a 28-28 tie.

There was still most of the final quarter to play, but the Trojans turned the ball over twice, the final time on the fumble the ruined the last Petaluma chance.

Petaluma scored three times in the first half.

Henry Ellis passed 15-yards for ne score. A long kickoff return by Anthony Drolet set up a 9-yard scoring run by Silas Pologeorgis and Ellis and Dawson Shaw hooked up for a touchdown.

The second half was dominated by defense and turnovers with the missed fourth-down conversion and final fumble providing the difference.