Two American Canyon home runs beat Casa Grande softball team

Two solo home runs by visiting American Canyon in the late stages of the softball game with Casa Grande turned the game around and the Wolves went on to a 3-1 win under threatening skies on Thursday on the Casa Grande diamond.

The host Gauchos scored first in the opening frame and took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning behind the pitching of senior Jordan Baughn who had some extra velocity going with five early strikeouts until Raegan Jackson reached her for a big fly over the center field fence which cleared the glove of leaping center fielder Macey Shern by a very close margin.

Baughn continued to pitch very well until the sixth inning when Leila Jackson followed with a home run that eventually decided the contest. The Wolves added another run in the same inning after Baughn was replaced by lefty Marissa Brody.

Casa Grande got off to a solid start in its first plate appearance after Brody walked with one out. Jaime McGaughey followed with a single up the middle and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Kylie Carlomagno bounced a dribbler back toward the circle and Brody scored making the score 1-0. With the aggressive MCGaughey at third base, the Gauchos missed an opportunity to tack on another run when Shern flew out to second base.

American Canyon remained on the heels of first-place Vintage powered by its 18th and 19th home runs of the season to improve its Vine Valley Athletic League record to 7-1 with an overall mark of 14-5. It was a tough loss for the upset-minded Gauchos who were seeking to avenge a lopsided 15-5 loss in an earlier road game with the Wolves.

After a short interruption with the outbreak of some heavy rain, the game resumed in the final inning, and the Gauchos got the potential tying runners on first and second base with the dangerous Brody, hitting a solid .462 at the plate. With McGaughey waiting in the on deck circle, Brody flew out to end the contest.

The game was always within the grasp of either team, but the Gauchos failed to get that clutch hit with runners aboard. American Canyon outhit Casa 6-4. McGaughey, hitting in the third slot, had two more hits for the Gauchos.

Casa Grande slips to 3-4 in the VVAL and 7-7 for the season with still a chance to earn its way to a playoff spot beginning with a return match with rival Petaluma on Tuesday at Petaluma.