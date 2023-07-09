The Petaluma National Major League (10-12 year olds) All-Star team ended a game short of a serious comeback through the losers’ bracket when it was beaten 14-4 in the finals of the District 35 Tournament played at the Rincon Valley Little League complex.

The Nationals ran off five straight wins after losing its second game to Rincon Valley 3-0. Included in the string of victories were a 10-3 win over Petaluma American, a 4-3 triumph over Santa Rosa American and a 4-0 shutout of Rincon Valley that set up its clash with the free-swinging Mark West team.

Despite the loss, the Nationals went down swinging, scoring three runs in its last inning of the season. But by then, Mark West had exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth inning to put the game completely out of reach.

The first half of the game was close and extremely well played, with the teams going into the fourth inning tied at 1-1.

Petaluma received strong pitching in the early going from Ryder Nicholas, who kept Mark West at bay with help from a solid team defense. Mark West matched the pitching with five-plus strong innings from Luke Walker.

Mark West struck first in spectacular fashion when Quinton Leo led off the second by blasting a long shot far over the center field fence.

The Nationals tied the game in the third when Bella Fontana slapped a single to left field, advanced on an infield error and hustled home from third to score sliding on a short wild pitch. It was the start of a big game for Fontana who was also in the middle of Petaluma’s late uprising with a single in the sixth.

Her heroics were, unfortunately for the Nationals, short remembered when Mark West strung together six hits for five runs in the fourth inning. Biggest blow in the uprising was a two-run double to right struck by Brady Greene.

The hits just kept coming for Mark West.

Petaluma limited the Santa Rosa team to two runs in the fifth on a neat 1-2-3 double play with the bases loaded that went through catcher Jack Smith.

Any doubts about the District 35 representative in the Section Tournament vanished entirely when Mark West paraded 11 players to the plate in the top of the sixth inning.

Facing a 13-run deficit, Petaluma kept trying.

In its last swings of the season, the Nationals scored three runs. Kai Samo and Fontana started the uprising with base hits. Two walks followed, along with an RBI hit by Zaron Movai and an RBI walk to Bleu Parham. It was too little, too late for the Nationals, but it was satisfying.

Mark West moves on to the Major League Section Tournament in Vacaville.