Two free basketball clinics for boys and girls at St. Vincent

Fundamentals will be stressed for boys and girls in grades third through eighth.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 14, 2023, 7:40PM
St. Vincent basketball coaches Nick Iacopi and Will Bullard are conducting two free clinics at the school for the next two weeks.

Clinics will be held on DeCarli Gym on the campus Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. Boys and girls in the third through fifth grades will be on the court from 6 to 7 p.m. and boys and girls in the seventh andeighth grades from 7 to 8 p.m.

Iacopi is assistant boys varsity coach and Bullard is head girls coach at St. Vincent. They will be helped by St. Vincent High School athletes

For more information, contact Iacopi at (707) 228-5136 or by email at nick@northbaybasketballacademy.com

