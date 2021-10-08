Two groups merge to better coordinate trail maintenance in county parks

Have you hiked the redesigned trails at Helen Putnam Regional Park? Or climbed the stairs there? Have you explored the trails at Annadel State Park? Our beautiful open spaces are what I call “Pandemic Paradise” – places we can find physical and mental health. Did you know that trails are considered an “essential service” during COVID-19 times? A newly formed organization – Redwood Trails Alliance – is working to make sure we have the very best.

The Sonoma County Trails Council which has done much of the trail construction and maintenance in our local parks, has merged with the Redwood Empire Mountain Bike Alliance. The new organization is a community-based nonprofit. The Board of Directors of the two organizations recognized that their missions were similar, and that by working together as one organization, the benefits would be greater than either could realize on their own. You will still see Ken Wells out there greeting and directing everyone. Deb St. Cyr will probably be there too to introduce herself and bring refreshments.

The merger brings together a broad range of resources for trail work. The combined organization – Redwood Trails Alliance – has more than 1,500 volunteers. You too can sign up! All ages and are welcome. The organization will work in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, connecting with land managers in all three counties.The trail designs will be guided by multi-use standards and by the client’s planned use. BLM, State Parks, IMBA, US Forest Service all have standards for trails. Access for all is key.

Redwood Trails Alliance is working to connect with all trail users – hikers, equestrians and cyclists. The organization wants representation of all user groups in its work. It is also looking to work with conservation groups in the area. The new group is one of the many partners with Trails Are Common Ground, a national community of trail users dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment every time anyone steps, rides, or rolls onto the trail.

Education is another goal of the Redwood Trails Alliance. It is incorporating youth programs in trail work. The group works with a number of local organizations. Conservation Corps North Bay has been one partner in the trails engaging local youth.

The NorCal Interscholastic Cycling League encourages its high school riders and teams to volunteer through its Teen Trail Corps and is working with Redwood Trails Alliance on local projects, and education is always a component.

As a nonprofit organization, Redwood Trails Alliance relies on multiple sources of revenue. Contracts with clients is about 60%. The remainder comes from donations, memberships and grants. As a local community organization, they stick around to make sure the work done continues to meet standards.

When you are out on the trail, thank Redwood Trails Alliance for making your experience enjoyable. Or come out to join the crew.