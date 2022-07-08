Two Petaluma teams still hopeful in Little League district tournaments

Petaluma has two teams still hopeful of being involved in Little League District 35 Championship Saturday. Both the Petaluma National in the 10-under division and Petaluma Valley in the Major League (12-under) division are attempting to battle back through the losers’ bracket with crucial games Friday. A win by either or both would put them into championship contests Saturday at the Valley League’s Murphy Field.

The Nationals’ 10 year olds face Healdsburg Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Lucchesi Park for the right to play Rincon Valley for the district championship Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Valley’s Major Leaguers play Ukiah in Rincon Valley Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game, also against Rincon Valley, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Petaluma’s last hope in the 11-under division ended Wednesday evening when the Petaluma Nationals went down battling, but they went down, losing to Mark West 5-1.

The Nationals lost their tournament opener to Rincon Valley, but came back to blank Petaluma American 6-0, before reaching the end against a good fielding Mark West team.

Although Mark West out hit the Petalumans 7-2, the game was closer than the final score showed.

Mark West did its damage in the second inning, scoring four runs on four well-struck hits. Other than that rocky frame, the Nationals played the Santa Rosa team fairly even.

As both teams attempted to battle back through the losers’ bracket, they reached deep into their pitching well with Mark West using three pitchers and Petaluma four. All pitchers were backed by outstanding defense. Standout for the Nationals was Connor Powell who made outstanding plays at both third base and shortstop in addition to taking a turn on the pitching mound.

Although they threated with two runners on base in both the third and fourth innings, the Nationals didn’t get their first hit until the fifth frame. Powell singled sharply to left field with the bases loaded to score Petaluma’s first and only run. A walk to Aidan Soloiski, a hit batter (Kai Sarno) and another walk set up the run-producing hit.

Soloski produced the second National hit two outs into the sixth inning, but he was left stranded, and the Nationals were eliminated.

The Petaluma National under-11 team included Alexander Boutilier, Isabella Fontana, Zaron Morvai,

Ryder Nicholas, Connor Powell, Gavin Powell, Josh Powell, Dominic Romano, Kai Sarno, Gavin Smith, Jack Smith, Aidan Soloski and Rhys Spear.

The team was managed by Al Romano with help from coaches Tony Sano and Jay Smith.