For all its success, both as a team and individually, Casa Grande High School sent only one wrestler to the CIF State Wrestling Championships this season.

Kayla Zeidler, 16, made a return trip to state after winning both the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section championships at 137 pounds.

Mat success has come quickly to the Casa Grande sophomore who brought a background in youth Jiu jitsu, but no prior wrestling experience to the Kenilworth Junior High seventh grade wrestling team. After a season of competition, she lost a year to the COVID pandemic and then hit high school wrestling with a flourish, reaching state as a freshman.

This season, after her climb through league and section qualifiers, she finished 2-2 in what most agreed was a very difficult weight class.

She admits she wasn’t immediately enthralled with wrestling. “It took a little bit of getting used to,” she said. “I didn’t expect all the conditioning.” Her conditioning was even more intense this year as she worked her way down from the 150-pound weight class she wrestled as a freshman to 137. “I spent a lot of time running,” she noted.

She quickly accepted the hard work as a price to be paid for being good. As a freshman she took third in the NCS Championships and earned a trip to the state tournament.

She acknowledged that she was more prepared for state this year than the previous year when she won one match before being eliminated.

“There was a big difference,” she said. “After I finished first in league and first in NCS my confidence level went way up. I felt like I could handle the competition.”

And she competed well her second time at state. She won her opening match over Sam Sampson of Norco before losing to Juliss Gonzalez of Shafter. In the sonsolation round, she defeated Desire Vasquez of Northview before losing to Dreannah Smith of Clovis.

Zeidler said she felt more comfortable this time around. “I knew more where to go and what to do this time,” she said.

There was one difference that was not so good. “I missed having my teammates around,” she explained. Last season, four Casa wrestlers qualified for state including senior Sakiko Pizzomo, who was a North Coast Section champion.

Zeidler definitely has a goal of returning to state, but wants to keep improving. “My main goal is to get to the blood round,” she said. The blood round is the consolation round where if you win you are almost assured of being a medalist, but if you lose you are eliminated. “Everyone is out for blood ,” the wrestler said. “I would love to get there.”

Casa Grande coach Isaac Raya said the wrestlers expectations are really even higher. “She has designs on being a state champion and she has put herself on the right path. Now she has to stay on the path. She has to have the energy and she has to enjoy the process.”

Although it is a little early to think about what is beyond high school, the sophomore admits she is hoping wrestling will help her earn a scholarship, “someplace” when the time comes.

She is staying busy this spring, studying to maintain her 3.5 GPA and being a member of the Casa Grande swim team. This summer she will continue wrestling as a member of the Petaluma Wrestling Club. When she has time, she likes hanging out from her friends and playing with her cat.

She has two sisters, both at Kenilworth Middle School, Arielle in the seventh grade and Zara in the eighth. She said her biggest supporters are her mother, Ashley, and father, David.