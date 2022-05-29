Ukiah blasts Petaluma in NCS championship game

There are no do-overs in baseball. If there were, Petaluma would certainly put Saturday’s North Coast Section Division 2 championship game at the top of its list.

From the Petaluma standpoint, the only thing good about Saturday’s 15-1 calamity on their home diamond against Ukiah was that it might not be the end.

The Trojans were told after the game that they still qualified for the first-ever CIF California regional playoffs. Although the Petaluma players and coaches were under the impression they had qualified for one of the three at-large berths in the 12-team bracket, it could not immediately be confirmed. If true, it would give the Trojans a chance for retribution after perhaps their worst game of the season.

After winning 21 games, taking first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League and winning three straight games in the NCS Division 2 playoffs, the Trojans were steamrolled by Ukiah’s stardust-touched Wildcats in the championship game that lasted just five innings because of the 10-run rule.

“We didn’t play very well in all phases of the game,” said Petaluma coach Scott Osder. “It is hard to explain. Hand it to Ukiah. They put the ball in play and, uncharacteristically, we couldn’t get third outs.”

For Ukiah, the win culminated an unlikely run to the NCS pennant after entering the playoffs with a 19-6 record as the No. 9 seed. The Wildcats upset first Vintage and then No. 1 seed Marin Catholic by 1-0 scores then found their bats, edging Casa Grande 5-4 in the semifinals before rapping 12 hits against the Trojans.

The Trojans, meanwhile, were playing good baseball in wins over DeAnza 10-2, Tamalpais 8-3 and Redwood 5-2.

Petaluma was in the championship game for exactly one inning. After Ukiah scored a run without a hit in the top of the first against Trojan starting pitcher Zach Fiene, Petaluma came right back with a tally of its own in the bottom of the inning.

Leadoff hitter Dante Vachini delighted a large Petaluma crowd by sprinting safely to first on what appeared to be a routine bouncer to short. Joe Brown forced Vachini on a grounder to second and scored on Wyatt Davis’ solid hit to left.

After that, it was all Wildcats. Ukiah counted four runs in the second with all scoring coming after two outs. The line was kept moving by four hits and a walk.

Another two-out failure by the Trojans, this one created by one of seven errors made by the Petalumans, brought home three more runs. Ukiah sent 23 batters to the plate and scored seven runs before Petaluma could get through its batting order once.

While Ukiah kept putting marks in the scorebook, Petaluma could do little with Ukiah pitcher Austin Ford who allowed just two Trojan hits after the first inning, both by senior Garrett Gracie, one in the second and another in the fifth.

Pitcher Austin Ford, one of three Ford’s in the Ukiah lineup, finished off the win in a flourish, striking out the final three Trojans after Gracie’s single.

Jack Palmer and Jacob Haugen followed Fiene to the mound. Although the three combined to allow three hits, only three of the runs they allowed were earned.

Caleb Ford was the hitting standout for Ukiah, with three hits, but everyone contributed with eight Wildcats recording hits.