Vachini outdoor image wins award

Don Vachini of Petaluma was recently recognized in the Outdoor Writers Association of California (OWAC) Excellence in Craft Awards for his image “Backcountry Book” which appeared in Southwest Fly Fishing magazine – taking third place in the highly competitive Best Outdoor Feature Photograph category.

Vachini is a 35-year member and past president of OWAC: the leading organization of professional outdoor media communicators in the western region. From fly-fishing to leaf peeping, cooking on the trail, to vital legislation news and more, OWAC members have been bringing the breadth and grandeur of California’s outdoor opportunities, news and destinations to the public for nearly four decades.

Vachini is an award winning outdoors writer photographer and book author who has contributed to many national publications. He is also the “voice” of St. Vincent High School athletics, announcing both football and basketball games.