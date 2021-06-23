Veteran Petaluma track coach, ‘The kids were awesome’

After a half century of coaching, Petaluma High track coach Doug Johnson has seen a few things. “I have never seen anything like this,” he said referring to the recently completed track season. “I hope the kids never have to go through it again.”

Johnson’s teams fared well through the pandemic-altered season, with the boys 5-4 in dual competition and the girls 4-2, but Johnson wasn’t talking about records. He was talking about how well his young athletes coped with the strangest of all seasons. “It was tough, but in many ways it was a great year,” he said. “The kids were absolutely awesome I want to thank them, the parents, the volunteers and other schools who had programs so we could compete.”

Johnson and his coaches had much fewer athletes to work with this spring. In non-Covid springs Petaluma could have as many as 100 boys and girls out for track. This spring, with all sports happening simultaneously and Petaluma High athletes allowed to compete in only one sport, there were just 30 athletes, 22 boys and eight girls on the team.

There were only five seniors, Cali Sullivan, Luke Ronshausen, Alex Jimenz, Ben Iwamiya and Alexa Pologeorgis.

Johnson said that not only did the athletes work hard, they had a coach’s dream attitude. “They realized how sweet it was to just get out and run,” the coach said.

Because there were so few numbers, athletes were required to compete in areas they never dreamed of even trying. “I might ask a kid to go over and try the shot or discus after they had finished the long jump,” the coach said.

Johnson said a big part of not only the success, but the pleasure of the season was the work of his assistant coaches – Jeff Franklin, Jeff Stanley, Reggie Pierson, Bruce Hoatling and Allison Scranton. “They are heck of a staff,” he said.

The best part, according to the coach was that he got to know the young athletes in a way he said had been slipping away in recent times.

“It was like throwback times,” Johnson said. “Kids knew I came early and they started showing up early, and we would just sit and talk. It seemed like they weren’t in such a big hurry. There was a different pace this year.”

Johnson said it is going to take some time for track to recover from the last two years. “It will take awhile, but eventually it will come back,” he said.

One of the things that most impressed the coach was the improvement his athletes made from the start of the season to the finish.

Senior Calli Sullivan, perhaps the most valuable of all the Petaluma track athletes, improved her 100-meter time from 14.34 to 13.08, her 200 from 28.62 to 27.48 and her 400 from 1:03.55 to 1:02.05.

Another senior, Alex Pologeorgis improved from 24-5 to 25-9 in the shot, from 58-9 to 75-2 in the discus and from 27-5 to 29-2 in the triple jump.

Sophomore Georgiona Morris lowered her 3200 time from 15:03.80 to 14.52.48.

Junior Kelsey Dooley went from 24-3 to 25-9 in the shot and 72-11 to 76-3 in the discus.

For the boys, sophomore Silas Pologeorgis lowered time in the 100 from 12.28 to 11.46 and in the 200 from 24.89 to 23.41.S.

It was like that throughout the Trojan roster.

For the Petaluma track athletes it was a year of improvement and learning, and not only on the track.