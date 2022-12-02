Despite a dismal night of shooting accuracy from the floor, the Petaluma Trojans led for most of the way to brush past visiting Santa Rosa 43-19 in a non-league girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The Trojans got it done with good ball movement on the inside to grab a 16-7 advantage in the opening stanza, and the Santa Rosa team (3-4) could never close the gap.

Except for an early pair of 3-pointers by junior forward Stacy Martin in the first quarter, the Trojans had to rely on inside bank shots after some good entry passes by their perimeter players.

“We have been working on our interior passing,” said a pleased coach Sophie Bihn. “There was a little progress, but we are getting there.”

The Trojans set themselves up with good looks, but many of their shots were off the iron under Panther pressure.

Avery Pontius knocked in successive 2-point shots which helped the Trojans maintain a 25-13 advantage at intermission.

There were plenty of shot opportunities along the way for the hosts, but many of their long range attempts from the floor fell short of their mark. At one point, the Trojans missed nine consecutive shots. The Trojans were 6-15 from the free throw line.

Finally the Trojans got a 2-pointer from close in by Lucy Nevin to break their cold streak.

Alyssa Goebel added 6 points for the Trojans while sophomore Emma Hale tossed in 6 more, mostly on shots underneath.

The Trojans improved to 1-4 in the early season and will return to action in tournament play at Windsor next week.