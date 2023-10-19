Video interview: 100 yards with St. Vincent’s Rob Rooks
In the latest edition of the 100-Yard Walk video interview series, Press Democrat sportswriter Gus Morris talks with St. Vincent junior lineman Rob Rooks.
Morris and Rooks discuss the Mustangs’ season so far and the challenge this weekend in Saturday’s home game against Ukiah, a key showdown in the North Bay League Redwood division and The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.
Check it out below:
