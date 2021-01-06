View From The Cheap Seats: Tough schedules can lead to big rewards

Fans might wonder at times why our high schools would dare schedule non-league teams that could be a little too tough. The Trojans, Gauchos and Mustangs might be over matched before the game even starts.

A simple answer would be to point a finger in the direction of the coaches. They are responsible for scheduling all the non-league games before conference play begins. League games are locked in with the only difference being a rotation of home and away dates.

Some dates are off limits, and must be coordinated with the school athletic director to assure that there is no conflict with testing or other previously scheduled school activities.

Coaches know almost everything about future opponents. Balanced schedules are made after checking out the previous year of the future foe, returning players, scouting reports, or honest appraisals from opposing coaches. Media reports and MaxPreps internet evaluations also help.

I recently roasted former Casa Grande girls basketball coach Dan Sack for straying out of his lane quite a bit with a very difficult schedule to open the season. Games at Miramonte, Cardinal Newman and Marin Catholic might be asking for trouble for the Lady Gauchos who generally played very hard but there is a limit. He assured me at the time that he hadn't completely lost his senses, and that he had a master plan at work. Could be that the Gauchos regular appearances in the NCS playoffs are evidence that the plan worked?.

The crosstown rival T-Girls, however, were left with the softest schedule in the top eight of Division II by the former coach. The T-Girls were saddled with a -1.4 rated schedule which penalizes them when teams are paired for the playoffs. Strength of schedule is one of the most important criteria among winning teams.

Sometimes dates cannot be coordinated and teams have to accept dates against much more powerful opponents. Trojan football coach Rick Krist had to take his club to Pleasanton this past season to face powerful Foothill because it was the only open date available. It was a one-year date and a down year for the Trojans who suffered a 59-0 defeat.

While some sports have to be selective in their choices of opponents our diamond teams appear to take on all comers. Both Casa Grande and Petaluma are returning to the prestigious Boras Baseball Tourney in Sacramento. Trojan softball coach Kurt Jastrow has a history of never ducking anyone.

Speaking of Jastrow, he gave me his take on making the pre-season schedule for the T-Girls as challenging as possible. He shoots high and the Petaluma softball history is quite impressive.

“How else can the team get ready for pressure situations?” Jastrow asks. “If we play strong pre-league opponents our kids get tougher and we can compete. Soft schedules don’t get you ready for anything except a first round exit in the playoffs.”

Petaluma plays up against Division II competition in both baseball and softball and the Trojans hold their own.

Trent Herzog was hired to revitalize the St. Vincent football fortunes with the long range hope that enrollment might be bumped up a little as interest increases. Herzog started with a team that had no assigned league in the North Coast Section, and had to dial up a two-year plan facing an independent schedule. That was not easy, especially in the later weeks when most schools are busy in league. Early lopsided losses to Williams, Piner and Burton of San Francisco might have discouraged many but the Mustangs made it to the NCS playoffs as a very low seed and finished 6-5.

With some new faces and an exciting running back, the Mustangs kicked up their schedule another notch in 2019 including trips to long time foe Cloverdale and Morro Bay, and their roster numbers gradually increased. Fans liked that visit to the Central Coast as well, and many stayed the night.

Another trip to the playoffs followed for St. Vincent (9-2) and the Mustangs will plunge into the deep end of the pool by joining the North Bay League this season. The Mustangs will play a couple of out of district teams this season at Delta and Yreka and it might toughen their schedule a bit. The North Bay League Redwood will be tough enough.