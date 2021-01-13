View From The Cheap Seats: Van Gundy shows like father, like sons

In an attempt to steal reader attention, it is my hope that the name of the Van Gundy brothers rings a bell. Two acclaimed basketball coaching siblings got their start in the Martinez area in the East Bay and both Stan and Jeff eventually moved on to earn head coaching jobs in the NBA. Their names have been mentioned prominently for current available jobs in the same market.

Stan Van Gundy was recently named the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, and inherited several very good young NBA prospects, including Zion Williamson. He previously coached at Miami, Orlando and Detroit with a glossy overall mark of 523-384.

Jeff, his younger brother, has made stops along the way at Houston and New York and posted a combined winning record of 430-318. He was on the radar at Houston again.

As many fans of the game know, Stan and Jeff have occupied their time recently as color announcers for the NBA playoffs on national TV, and I think they are both very good at breaking the game down. Jeff works with former Golden State head coach Mark Jackson.

How do I remotely fit into this hoop picture. It is a stretch but here goes.

After playing a couple of seasons in college and one year in the Army playoffs representing Fort Polk, Louisiana, yours truly felt he had the basketball world at his feet. I got started at a small Division V school near Fresno and a couple of successful seasons on the junior varsity level stroked my ego even further. There was nothing I didn’t know about hoops.

I would meet up briefly with Van Gundy when my good friend Bill Nicholson, the head varsity coach at our school, gave me a frantic phone call during a December tournament, and told me that he was very sick with a fever and needed somebody to take the team to play a second-round game.

“Sure.” I replied with hopes of furthering my budding career. “I will bring back a win for you. Who will we defeat tonight?”

“Redwood from Visalia, “he said.

A check of the records back in the day would have told me that the Rangers were coached by a guy by the name of Van Gundy.

“You ought to handle him,” Nicholson grimaced weakly.

Anyway, I took a group of lumbering athletes to the tournament that night, and met this guy Van Gundy. We had a close game from start to finish, but I got my lunch handed to me in the final seconds, and came away with a loss.

I was embarrassed to report back to the boss that I had failed, but he just smiled. “We have played them three years in that tournament and haven’t beaten them yet,” he said.

It was a lesson in humility that was probably long overdue, and I haven’t told too many folks about my experience.

By the way, the coach of the Rangers that night was Bill Van Gundy, the father of Stan and Jeff. He was on his way to a coaching career that spanned three high schools and more than 300 wins in college coaching, earning him a Hall of Fame selection in New York state.

Maybe, I took Van Gundy a little too lightly or myself a little too seriously. It was a lesson well learned.