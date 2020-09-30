View from the Cheap Seats: Why coaches don’t last

I had a friend who was a high school superintendent remind me what a short shelf life his job held because of a growing number of political foes he made with every decision. “Five or six years is tops,” he mused.

Add another short-lived job category to that list. Prep athletic coaching. I have tried to keep up with the traffic of coaches who have come and gone locally during recent seasons, and the numbers are becoming alarming.

I could make a strong case for the rewards that mentoring young people brings because I did it for some time. Upset victories with underdog teams led by youngsters who play the game for all the right reasons create memories not to be forgotten. Prep players will run through a wall for coaches who earn their respect. Learning life lessons by reacting to wins and losses together is well worth the effort. Believe me a defeat weighs heavier on thoughts more than many wins but, we all learn to adjust.

Those who enter the coaching field do it because of the positive impact sports had on them. Adults who went into coaching with their eyes wide open and great enthusiasm for the task have been asked to step away and my guess is that a minority of vocal unhappy parents had something to do with it. Coaches can’t please everybody and nor should they try. In a perfect world coaches would give it their best shot with a strong backing from the school administration that hired them. Unfortunately that rarely happens. Administrators fear for their jobs as well.

There was a well-written article in the Press Democrat recently about the boys basketball coach at Piner High School looking forward to his 20th season in west Santa Rosa. This guy is probably an outstanding coach with good numbers, but it is my feeling that the area of town has something to do with his longevity as well. Some folks don’t apply as much political pressure because of a level of passion that might be involved.

Hoop coaches in our community change more than a person’s undergarments. Two exceptions were very successful girls basketball coaches Doug Johnson at Petaluma High and Dan Sack at Casa Grande who stepped aside on their own terms. They couldn’t have been more different in approach, but in a sense so much alike. In back of their decision to step away from the game had to be grumbling by some vocal parents.

Doug had one of the best girls basketball records in the state and took the T-Girls to a CIF title game. His comments under pressure to a halftime grouping of his consistently contending teams were priceless and print worthy. I’m sure those girls will be able to take his caustic remarks to their grave, with a smile.

Dan, on the other hand, scheduled every tough opponent in the section with an ever aggressive match-up zone defense. He came up with a printout plan in his last couple of seasons to play his entire roster in the first half to keep them all involved. I chided Sack and his scheme to please everybody as “Looney Tunes.”

Maybe there are too many games to watch on television these days where viewers come away with the impression that anybody can coach. Criticisms come too easily and often. I may come to the defense of coaches a little too quickly because I can identify with their passion for the game. Maybe their critics could pump the brakes now and then or take an eye opening look at practices to appreciate the attitudes of players and coaches alike. Not everybody is perfect and there is room for change at times. Sometimes parents get only one side of an issue.

Nowadays, the veteran on the girls hoop coaching scene is second-year mentor Sophie Bihn, and she came aboard with only one-week notice when Jon Ratschin suddenly took leave for personal reasons.

When PHS decided to let the boys basketball coach go with an up-and-coming group of junior varsity players at the ready for the upcoming season they indicated that they were “going in another direction.” I wonder if senior parents at the time were involved?

Next time around we should dig into local volleyball. Not one head coach has chosen to return to our three schools this season. Coaching critics should be careful what they wish for. Local schools are left scrambling for qualified adults who agree to accept varsity coaching responsibility. Too many don’t want to go through that pressure cooker.

George Haire is a former high school teacher, coach and athletic director who contributes regularly to the Argus-Courier sports pages.