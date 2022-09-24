Vintage controls ball in win over Casa Grande

Casa Grande couldn’t repeat its upset performance against Vintage this year, falling 41-19 to the Crushers in the first game of Vine Valley Athletic League play Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Napa.

The Gauchos (2-2, 0-1), who knocked off the Crushers (2-3, 1-0) to win the VVAL title last season, trailed 20-13 at halftime, scoring midway through the second quarter to cut into a two-score deficit, before the hosts scored twice and forced a turnover in a decisive third quarter.

“Honestly, I felt good in the first half,” Casa Grande head coach John Antonio said. “We were able to move the ball on them, move it around, score pretty easily. Then we give up a scoop-and-score touchdown. Just a rough night altogether defensively. We couldn’t stop their running backs or their quarterback and it was just rough.”

Casa headed to the fourth quarter trailing 34-13 and added a score in the fourth, but Vintage responded and proceeded to run the clock out.

“We only ran 40 offensive plays compared to the almost 100 we had last week,” Antonio said. “They just hold onto the ball; that’s their game. So, it gets really hard to get the ball back and score.”

Quarterback Wyatt Abramson finished 20-of-31 passing for 313 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He hit Spencer Almond four times for 105 yards and touchdown. Running back Ryder Jacobson added a receiving touchdown and had 30 total yards.

Defensively, Matt Reilly led the Gauchos with 11 tackles and an interception, Jack Larson recorded his fifth sack of the year and Kodi Cornelius had nine tackles.

The Gauchos will play their final nonleague game next week when they host Ukiah.