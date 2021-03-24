Vintage overpowers Petaluma football team

Petaluma High’s football Trojans played the part of David to Vintage’s Goliath Friday night, only it was the giant who did the slaying.

The defending Vine Valley Athletic League champions, coming off a 53-6 thumping of Casa Grande in Petaluma last week, were even more dominant on their home Memorial Stadium turf, rolling over the Trojans, 57-0.

Vintage dominated from the start, scoring four touchdowns in the opening quarter for a 28-0 lead. So dominant were the multi-formation Crushers that three of the opening quarter scores came on three passes from three different receivers.

It took Vintage just 18 seconds to decide the game. On the first play from scrimmage starting quarterback Tyltan Bradley and Sam Neal hooked up on a 68-yard scoring pass. Later in the period, Bill Chaidez passed 33 yards to Logan Nothmann following a Petaluma fumble on a kickoff return and Jacob Aaron threw 25 yards to Diego Davis.

In between all the passing, Dylan Smith scooted 78 yards for a rushing touchdown.

A running clock helped keep scoring down in the second half.

Petaluma just couldn’t get untracked against the solid Vintage defense. For the game, the Trojans had just 30 yards rushing and 14 yards passing.

Smith led the Crushers with 196 yards on just seven carries while the three Crushers quarterbacks were a combined 8 of 16 for 150 yards.